Michael Penix Jr. injury history: Breaking down Washington QB's season-ending injuries

Michael Penix Jr. has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the college football landscape since transferring to Washington ahead of the 2022 season. He has led their explosive offense to significant success under the leadership of Kalen DeBoer.

Penix has thrown for 9,289 yards and 66 touchdowns in his two seasons at Washington and is set to lead the Huskies to play against Michigan in the national championship game.

However, the quarterback’s college career hasn’t always gone as smoothly. Here, we examine Penix's encounters with injury in the last few years at Indiana.

Michael Penix Jr.'s injury history

Michael Penix Jr. dealt with a number of season-ending injuries early in his college football career. The quarterback's four seasons at Indiana were blighted by injuries that limited his impact.

Penix enrolled at Indiana in 2018 and was a backup quarterback in his freshman season with the Hoosiers. However, he could only play three games as a true freshman, as he suffered a torn ACL, leading to his redshirt for that season.

Entering the 2019 season, Michael Penix Jr. was named the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback. However, he had limited playing time due to injury. In six games that season, he threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Penix reclaimed the starting position for Indiana in 2020. However, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn ACL in a victory against Maryland. He played six games that season, throwing for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns.

It was a similar story for the quarterback in the 2021 season, as he suffered another season-ending injury. He threw for 939 yards and four touchdowns in five games.

Penix’s time at Indiana saw him face four consecutive season-ending injuries, enduring two ACL tears and experiencing joint dislocations in both shoulders.

Why did Michael Penix Jr. transfer to Washington?

Michael Penix Jr. decided to leave Indiana following a series of injuries that prevented him from making a significant impact on the program. He transferred to Washington to team up with his former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer.

The quarterback’s tenure with the Huskies has been a successful one, as he has led the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing yards in the last two seasons. Despite his early injury woes, Penix looks set to proceed to the NFL draft as a coveted pick.