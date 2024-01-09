Michael Penix Jr injury: What happened to Washington QB during the CFB National Championship vs Michigan?

Michael Penix Jr. had a night to forget at the 2024 CFP national championship game on Monday. The Washington Huskies quarterback was unable to find his rhythm as the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines clinched the title with a 34-13 win over No. 2 Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

However, some fans believe that Penix was not at his best since he suffered a nasty ankle injury in the third quarter of the matchup against Michigan.

According to reports, Penix was dealing with a foot injury after being stepped on by one of his own Washington offensive linemen on the first play of the third quarter. The signal-caller twisted his ankle at an awkward angle while trying to make a pass that was intercepted by the Wolverines.

Michael Penix Jr. injury update

Following his ankle injury, Michael Penix Jr. limped off the field. The Washington Huskies quarterback was later seen on the sidelines, getting medical attention.

However, Penix fought through the pain to continue playing until the final whistle. The quarterback was eager to get his team over the line, as it was the final game of the college football season.

Since Penix was able to return to action for the rest of the game, there were signs that his injury wasn't serious. He completed 27 of his 55 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown while throwing two interceptions against Michigan.

Although Penix has not officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft, he will no longer have eligibility at the NCAA level. Hence, the quarterback is assumed to join this year’s class of draftable quarterbacks.

Who won the 2024 CFP national championship game?

The Michigan Wolverines clinched their 10th national championship on Monday when they beat the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the CFP final at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It was another sublime display from Jim Harbaugh's team, who went undefeated through the entire season.

Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards rushed for two touchdowns each to help the Wolverines overcome the Huskies. Notably, it was also the first defeat of the season for Washington.