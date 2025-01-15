Michael Vick contract: Former NFL star's salary breakdown, incentives, tenure and more

Former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick was named the Norfolk State Spartans coach in December 2024. His last position was as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in the 2019 season.

According to Yahoo Sports, Vick will have a base salary of $400,000, which is $160,000 more than what his predecessor Dawson Odums was being paid. He received a three-year deal that will guarantee an extra year if his team is in the top half of the conference during the last year of his contract.

The former NFL star will also get several incentives, including $10,000 for winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and $15,000 for playoff wins. Should Michael Vick win any Coach of the Year Award, he will be eligible to receive between $2,500 and $5,000.

Michael Vick shares Deion Sanders' inspiration to take HBCU job

Deion Sanders' success as the Colorado Buffaloes coach has brought into sharp focus his developmental coaching journey that started as coach of the HBCU Jackson State Tigers, where he won two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.

Several coaches, including Delaware State Hornets new coach DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick, have openly credited their coaching journeys to Sanders' influence. During a news conference after his appointment, Vick revealed how "Coach Prime" pushed him into coaching.

"The first person I reached out to was Deion Sanders because he's a mentor," Vick said. "We talked about it last year and Deion was like, I don't know what you're waiting for. You might as well go ahead and get into it. And so he was one of the first people that I called but.

"You know a lot of people ask are you gonna be the next Deion Sanders and I'm quick to tell them, 'No'. It's only one Deion Sanders, you know his soul his spirit the way God created him, he created an amazing man and Deion is Deion. But I'm Michael Vick"

After Vick's news conference, Coach Prime enthusiastically trumpeted the former NFL quarterback's achievements in a post on X, writing:

"Let’s go baby! We’ve got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He’s forever changed to QB position in & he will have tremendous impact on Coaching & Leading men to their true destinations. Love ya my brother."

Michael Vick has a checkered past after being jailed for his part in masterminding a dog fighting ring during the peak of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. The Norfolk State Spartans job is part of his extensive redemption arc.

