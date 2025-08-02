Michael Vick's wife Kijafa sends love to her special person with exciting carousel & warm message on special day

Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick have been married since 2012. Michael is the coach of Norfolk State University, while Kijafa is the co-founder of PNK Elephant.On Saturday, Kijafa sent her love to her brother with a stacked carousel and a warm message. She wrote,&quot;Happy Birthday to my brother… the ultimate test of my patience and the reason I know deep breathing works. 🙃 Love you though, wouldn’t trade you (most days). 🎉💙&quot;According to her Instagram profile, Kijafa is a lover of laughter, a world traveler, a TV Producer and a coach’s wife. She and her husband are gearing up for his first season as the coach of the Norfolk State football team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Vick set for coaching debutMichael Vick is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame as a player. Vick thrived as part of the Virginia Tech Hokies, and he won numerous awards for his dual-threat ability. He was eventually inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.Next up for the one-time Bert Bell Award winner is the coaching position at Norfolk State. Vick accepted the job in December and was subsequently named the Norfolk State coach for the foreseeable future. He'll now be tasked with leading the program to a winning record or perhaps a bowl game appearance in the stacked collegiate scene.Michael Vick is the latest former NFL standout who's trying his hand at management. The most notable example was Deion Sanders, who took over the coaching role with the Jackson State Tigers. Coach Prime has since moved to Colorado, and he's coached the team into Top 25 status.Vick will look to make the best use of the opportunity. It could be a potential Springboard and feel-good story for Vick and his fans. Moreover, the Hall of Famer grew up just about 30 minutes away in Newport News. A stone's throw away from his new home.The Vick era at Norfolk State University starts with a Week 1 game versus Towson. Other crucial games are against Virginia State, Rutgers and Delaware State.