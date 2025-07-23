"I couldn't move the ball": Michael Vick makes honest admission about a fragile moment in his NFL career 

Norfolk State coach Michael Vick was one of the most difficult quarterbacks to stop during his playing days. Vick was a dual-threat quarterback who possessed blazing speed, shiftiness and a deceptively strong throwing arm. Vick made defenders look like pedestrians during his football career.However, there was a certain moment which told the four-time Pro Bowler that it was time to hang up the cleats. Recalling that moment during Tuesday's episode of &quot;Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch &amp; Mike Robinson,&quot; Vick said:&quot;I was with the Jets, it ought to have been played on Sunday but it was pushed to Monday because it was snowing in Detroit, and I was starting ... I just remember being in the game and that's when Stephon Gilmore was really young and they just had a lot of good players. I just remember being in the game and I couldn't even get a first down, and we couldn't even move. &quot;It was just sack, pick, fumble, and interception. It was just mad, crazy, and it was going on. I couldn't move the ball, I couldn't control, I had no control, and my legs weren't under me. You know around the time I was getting old(er) and I thought 'this wasn't for me' no more.&quot;Vick concluded:&quot;I ain't never got bottled up like that bro.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVick's sensational time at Virginia Tech impressed NFL teams. The Atlanta Falcons selected him first in the 2001 NFL draft. He won three Pro Bowls during his stint in Atlanta and helped them become a legitimate deep postseason contender in the NFC.Vick ended his professional football career after spending the 2015 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Upon retiring, he began his coaching career, and he's now gearing up for his first season as a college football coach with Norfolk State.What's next for Michael Vick?Michael Vick was announced as the new head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans. It's a homecoming for the Hall of Famer, who grew up 30 minutes away in Newport News. Vick will be tasked with bringing a winning mentality to the Spartans.This is Vick's first foray into the world of collegiate football coaching. However, he's set to join the ranks of former NFL stars such as Eddie George and Deion Sanders, who hadn't previously coached at the collegiate level but took over HBCU programs.Vick has quite the task ahead at Norfolk State. The Spartans mustered just four wins last season and failed to win consecutive games. He will make his coaching debut in a Week 1 game against the Towson Tigers. He will strive to become the first Norfolk State head coach in years to amass a winning record during his time with the program.