Michael Vick's daughter London pens heartfelt message for dad on 45th birthday, shares warm throwback pic on IG

Norfolk State coach Michael Vick has spent most of his adult life in the public eye. As a football player, he was a star in college and then became the first pick in the 2001 NFL draft. He became a star quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons and went on to play for four NFL franchises. He has also dealt with his share of legal issues, most notably spending time in prison in the late 2000s on dog-fighting charges.

Ad

Despite those issues, he has come out on the other side with a family that loves him and a new coaching career. On Thursday, Vick celebrated his 45th birthday. His daughter, London Vick, took the time to post a collage of photos with her father while wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the best dad I could ever ask for," London Vick wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via London Vick's Instagram story.

At age 45, Michael Vick is getting into a new stage in his life. He retired from the NFL in 2015, following a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since retiring, he has not done much. He has made occasional appearances on broadcasts, but he has not started a new career. That is changing in 2025, as he is taking his first notable step into coaching at the college level.

Ad

Trending

On December 20, Vick was named as the next head coach for Norfolk State. There, Vick will make his first stint as a college coach. He had one brief stint as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football league in 2018, but he did not stick with the team for long. He stepped back into a consultant role before his first season started.

How many children does Michael Vick have?

Michael Vick has four children. His oldest child, Mitez Vick, was born on July 10, 2002, with his high school sweetheart, Tameka Taylor. It is the only child the couple had together.

Ad

Vick later broke up with Tameka and would later get married to Kijafa Vick. Together, the couple has had three children. Their first was Jada Vick, who was born on October 12, 2004. London Vick was born a few years later on October 19, 2007. She was born while Vick was dealing with legal issues.

The couple then did not have another child for a decade until they unexpectedly had a son, Michael Jr, in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More