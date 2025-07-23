  • home icon
  Hall of Famer Michael Vick lights up Atlanta players with fiery speech as Michael Penix Jr takes over Falcons starting role in 2025

Hall of Famer Michael Vick lights up Atlanta players with fiery speech as Michael Penix Jr takes over Falcons starting role in 2025

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 23, 2025 13:49 GMT
On Tuesday, Hall of Famer Michael Vick spoke with players at his former team, the Atlanta Falcons. The team shared a post of the ex-quarterback addressing the players at the beginning of training camp.

In the video, Vick is giving a motivational speech to the players. He hypes them up for their upcoming season, urging them to give it their best on the field. The team is placing its faith in rookie Micahel Penix Jr. after struggling last season with Kirk Cousins.

"I thought the practice was amazing," Vick said in the clip. "The intensity was there, the effort was there, the belief was there. That's what it takes, man. Believe in you, believe in yourself. The commitment, the camaraderie, the consistency, that's what you've got to put into this game.
"The longevity comes from those things right there... At some point, in this season, when it's all set and done, this team's gonna be on top... Got to get that win. Got to get that dub. Get that dub... and at the end of the year, this team will be in the playoffs. I expect the postseason, but the hard work has to be put in right now."
The Falcons drafted Michael Vick with the first pick in 2001. He spent six seasons with the team, playing 74 regular season games. The former quarterback recorded 11,505 yards and 71 TDs passing. He was picked up by the Eagles after serving his three-year suspension for a state dogfighting charge.

Following his retirement, Michael Vick transitioned into coaching. He is gearing up for his debut as the head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans this upcoming season.

Michael Vick celebrated his 45th birthday last month

Amid his preparations for his coaching debut with Norfolk State, the ex-NFL star held a grand celebration on the occasion of his 45th birthday.

Last month, Vick hosted a white-themed party. His birthday celebrations were attended by celebrities from different fields, including NBA legend Allen Iverson and rap star Jadakiss.

"The love was felt... Thank you!" Vick wrote in the caption of his post.
Last season, the Norfolk State Spartans finished with a 4-8 (2-3 MEAC) record. This led to the team parting ways with Dawson Odums after four years. With Vick's appointment as his replacement, there is a lot of expectations from the Pro Football Hall of Famer in his debut year.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
