"Proud of you sir": Fans amazed by Michael Vick's charisma at Norfolk State's spring practice

Michael Vick is back in the game. Not running around and torturing opposing defenses, but donning a headset and coach's apparel for Norfolk State's football program. The Spartans posted pictures of Vick coaching at a spring practice on Saturday, and the photos turned a lot of heads.

Ad

Fans took to social media to talk about the flicks of the former NFL star quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"proud of you sir," someone commented with two saluting emojis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Michael Vick looking sharp, poised and ready wearing Spartan Green and Gold," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I know he married and I respect it so i wont tweet my thoughts under this post," someone else joked.

"He always looked so good in green," another complimented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Mike is lookin Freshhhhh," one more said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Vick opens up on Deion Sanders' guidance

Michael Vick is learning how to lead his team with the help of another former standout NFL player who forayed into coaching — Colorado's Deion Sanders. Last week, Vick explained the assistance that Coach Prime has offered.

"You might not even talk on football, Deion gonna give you a lot of game," Vick said Tuesday on the Get Got Pod podcast. "It's funny because I been talking to Shedeur, and I been trying to pass it down to him. Like, what little bit I know, but he manifested this whole thing, too. I asked him last year, like, 'What was it like? And when should I transition into it?' He was like, 'Now. What you waiting on?'

Ad

"Then, like, every time I asked him a question about it or 'How should I look at this?' He just (gave) precise, direct answers. And everything he said was true about everything, like what to look for, how things gonna operate and how I gotta operate and what I gotta do. It's just been super accurate."

Ad

Sanders just signed a contract extension with the Buffaloes after playing a huge part in turning them around. Michael Vick could wind up following a similar path as Coach Prime, who started at a smaller school in Jackson State. He took over for Colorado right after the team had just gone 1-11.

By bringing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter with him, he had a foundation that eventually helped the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance.

Ad

Vick has a similar impact on younger players, with a highlight tape that rivals anybody else's. While not as flashy as Coach Prime, Vick has the football knowledge to boost Norfolk State to relevance.

It helps that Michael Vick is from Virginia and played at Virginia Tech, too. He has a hold on what matters to recruits in the state and could use that to his advantage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brendan Howe Brendan Howe is a college football journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Pittsburgh Sports Now's Steelers Now, FanSided's Still Curtain and XFL Board.



Brendan went to college at Slippery Rock University and his time there helped hone his sports writing.



His favorite team is the Ohio State Buckeyes due to them being in close proximity to where Brendan lives. His favorite players are Justin Fields, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, who have all been stars for the Buckeyes.



Brendan's favorite moment was Curtis Samuel's game-winning overtime touchdown against Michigan in 2016 and when not working, he plays Xbox and spends time with his dog, Rambo. Know More