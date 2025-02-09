"Michael Vick throws the best ball": Fans amazed by Norfolk state coach's insane arm strength in flag football game

Michael Vick reminded fans why he was once the NFL’s most electrifying quarterback. Playing in the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game, the newly named Norfolk State head coach stunned viewers with his arm strength, delivering a perfect touchdown pass to YouTuber "Deestroying."

Trending

The star-studded matchup streamed live on the NFL’s YouTube channel, featured Vick and Cam Newton as quarterbacks, leading teams captained by top streamers IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. A clip of Vick’s pinpoint throw, shared on the NFL’s Instagram, sent fans into a frenzy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

" Vick throws the best ball I’ve ever seen outside of Aaron Rodgers," one fan said.

“What are you talking about still got it the man has to lose it he never lost it,” another fan said.

“Dont care what anyone says the dude had the most effortless deep bomb ever in the NFL,” one fan said.

Screenshot, via Instagram

“He looks like Lamar Jackson,” a fan said.

“Same game, different year he still cold,” one fan said.

“Throwing competitions in practice gon be intense this szn lol,” another fan said.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Michael Vick, now HC at Norfolk State, had a legendary playing career. A former Virginia Tech star, he won the Archie Griffin Award as a freshman before becoming the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Even in retirement, his arm strength remains elite.

This year’s game marked YouTube’s debut as the event’s official partner, streaming the action to millions worldwide.

Team Speed edges Team Kai in a thrilling Flag Football showdown

Team Speed, led by streamer IShowSpeed, secured a dramatic 30-29 victory over Team Kai Cenat in a star-studded flag football game during Super Bowl LIX festivities in New Orleans. The showdown featured former NFL quarterbacks Cam Newton (Team Speed) and Michael Vick (Team Kai).

Expand Tweet

Newton sealed the win with a last-minute touchdown pass to rapper Quavo, capping a thrilling comeback. Vick dazzled with a no-look touchdown pass to Ki'Lolo Westerlund, while Mexican flag football captain Diana Flores showcased elite rushing skills. Teyana Taylor anchored Team Kai’s defense with key stops.

The game wasn’t without controversy, as Speed accused referee Druski of favoring Team Kai.

Expand Tweet

Team Speed rosters:

Cam Newton (QB)

Quavo, Latto, Sexyy Red

Diana Flores, Khaby

Team Kai rosters:

Michael Vick (QB)

Shedeur Sanders, Teyana Taylor

Angel Reese (coach), Jordan Chiles

Expand Tweet

Despite an early deficit, Newton’s poise and Quavo’s clutch performance fueled Team Speed’s comeback. After the win, Speed celebrated by taking the trophy into the crowd, while Kai faced the fallout of a lost Elden Ring marathon bet.

Also Read: WATCH: Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders arrives at Super Bowl flag football game in style

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback