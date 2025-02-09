WATCH: Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders arrives at Super Bowl flag football game in style

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, made a stylish entrance at the Super Bowl Flag Football Game. A video shared by the "We Coming" X account on Saturday showed Shedeur dressed in a sleek black-and-white outfit, greeting YouTube star Donald De La Haye, also known as Deestroying, who wore a No. 11 jersey. His brother, Deion Sanders Jr., was seen capturing the moment for his platform, Well Off Media.

The NFL and YouTube teamed up for the Creator Flag Football Game, a star-studded event blending YouTubers, musicians, pro football legends, and other athletes. Held Saturday at the Play Football Field inside the Super Bowl Experience in New Orleans, the game featured two seven-player teams led by popular streamers IShowSpeed (Darren Jason Watkins Jr., 35.9 million YouTube subscribers) and Kai Cenat (7 million subscribers).

Sanders, the former Colorado quarterback, joined Team Kai Cenat but did not play quarterback. The game streamed live on the NFL and IShowSpeed’s YouTube channels, with a pre-game show hosted by Kay Adams alongside special guests Monet McMichael and Carter Kench. The live stream kicked off at 9 p.m. ET, following the pre-show at 8 p.m. ET.

The NFL is leveraging the event to engage younger fans and promote flag football ahead of its 2028 Olympic debut. The fast-paced, accessible format highlights the sport’s inclusivity while bringing together top athletes, creators, and entertainers in a game that blends competition with personality-driven entertainment.

Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders team up to coach Kai Cenat's squad

Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders teamed up to coach Kai Cenat's squad in a celebrity flag football game Saturday night in New Orleans. The matchup, organized by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, featured popular streamers IShowSpeed and Cenat assembling star-studded rosters.

Reese, who played two seasons at LSU, embraced the homecoming, while Sanders, a top 2025 NFL Draft prospect, made the most of his time in New Orleans, engaging with media and NFL players. Despite their leadership, their team fell short on the scoreboard.

