Revisiting Michael Vick's 6 TD Monday Night massacre of Washington 

The first play, where Michael Vick threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Desean Jackson, set a foreboding tone for Washington. It turned out to be one of the most lopsided blowouts ever witnessed in prime-time. No one could have anticipated that the 5-3 Eagles would dominate the 4-4 Washington in such a convincing manner. Vick, renowned for his thrilling ability to make big plays with both his arm and legs, was unstoppable on November 16th, 2010.

Shortly after, Vick scrambled for another touchdown, while Mcnabb's interception led to a walk-in touchdown by Lesean Mccoy. Within the first ten minutes, Philadelphia had amassed a commanding 21-0 lead. The only score not involving Michael Vick came from Jerome Harrison's 50-yard touchdown.

Later, Vick unleashed an incredible 48-yard pass to Jeremy Maclin, further deepening Washington's wounds. Despite scoring two quick touchdowns, Washington's efforts only made the game somewhat competitive. Mcnabb's second interception set the stage for Vick's second rushing touchdown. The Eagles added a field goal, bringing the halftime score to 45-14.

In the final Eagles touchdown, Vick connected with Jason Avant before Washington returned an interception for a pick-six. Vick's exceptional performance included 20 completions out of 28 attempts, amassing 333 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. As a result, Vick finished second in the MVP voting and received the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010.

However, despite their remarkable performance, Vick and the Eagles were defeated in the wildcard round by the eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. While 2010 proved to be Vick's best season following his suspension, he struggled to regain his 2010 form in his remaining years.

Michael Vick and the Eagles would set Monday Night football records

The 2010 Eagles are the only team in Monday Night football history to score 59 points in a game. This extraordinary contest ranks as the fifth-highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football's rich history. FedEx Field was left in a state of shock as the home team suffered an embarrassing defeat witnessed by the entire world. Such one-sided blowouts are incredibly rare and are long remembered.

