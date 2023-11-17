Michigan coach Chris Partridge gets fired: Exploring potential reasons behind his dismissal from Wolverines' coaching staff

The Michigan Wolverines have fired linebacker coach Chris Partridge on Friday. This comes just after the Wolverines accepted the three-game ban on head coach Jim Harbaugh due to the Michigan sign-stealing saga. But why did they let go of a longtime member of his coaching staff?

Harbaugh first hired Partridge back in 2015 and has been with him ever since in some capacity, apart from a small stint with the Ole Miss Rebels from 2020 to February 2023. He then came back to the Michigan staff in his current capacity.

So what was the reason that he had to be let go?

Why did Michigan coach Chris Partridge get fired?

The Michigan Wolverines didn't give a reason for firing linebacker coach Chris Partridge. The Wolverines athletic director released a statement informing about the decision and also about his replacement.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Rick Minter will be coming in to take Partridge’s place in Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

“Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach,” the statement from Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel read.

According to CFB insider Pete Thamel, information gathered by the Wolverines from NCAA interviews regarding the sign-stealing investigation has, in part, led to the firing. And it was also the reason for the program accepting the Big 10 verdict on Harbaugh.

However, could there be other reasons as well?

Exploring potential reasons for parting ways

The biggest reason seems to be the sign-stealing investigation itself. But there may be a chance of Jim Harbaugh trying to bring in a fresh face to rejig his staff that has been affected by the investigation.

Also, Rick Minter’s experience as the position coach is second to none and his experience in the NFL could prove handy.

Whatever might be the reason, it is all subject to speculation at the moment as the program hasn't clarified on it. Harbaugh will return in the post-season to lead his team in search of another title. But will the ghost of sign-stealing leave him now?