Michigan football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Mike Danna and more

The Michigan Wolverines could still have four players in Super Bowl LIX. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is slated to have at least three former Wolverines, but if veteran Brandon Graham can heal in time, the number could go up to four.

Both teams would have two former Michigan players in New Orleans. For Kansas City, defensive ends Michael Danna and Joshua Uche will be available on Sunday. As for the Eagles, reserve guard Trevor Keegan and Graham could also play in the game.

While there may be limited participation in this year’s game, the Wolverines lead all college programs, with 130 alums seeing action in Super Bowl history. That’s five more than second-place Miami and six more than third-place USC.

Here are the players that will follow that long history on Super Bowl LIX.

Michigan players in Super Bowl LIX

Mike Danna (51) has become a fixture in the Kansas City Chiefs defense. - Source: Imagn

#1. Mike Danna, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Danna joined the Wolverines after spending his first three years of college football at Central Michigan. Danna had 38 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in his lone season in Ann Arbor.

KC selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, and he will appear in his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday. He started 12 games this season and recorded 41 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. He also recorded his first postseason sack in the AFC championship game.

#2. Josh Uche, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

The other Michigan defensive lineman for the Chiefs, Josh Uche, came in the middle of the season as part of a trade with the New England Patriots. After a slow start to his college career, Uche combined for 50 tackles and 15.5 sacks in his last two seasons in Ann Arbor.

He was taken with the 60th pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Patriots, who shipped him off to Kansas City this October. He has seen little playing time since joining the Chiefs and isn’t expected to get major playing time against Philadelphia.

#3. Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham is a 15-year veteran who is still questionable to play the Super Bowl. Graham finished his college career in 2009 after totaling 138 tackles, 29.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles in four seasons.

As a pro, Graham’s strip-sack of Tom Brady has all but clinched the Eagles' only Super Bowl title until now. He had 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games this season.

Graham injured his triceps in November and was unlikely to play again this season, but he was a full participant on Friday and could see some playing time on Sunday.

#4. Trevor Keegan, G, Philadelphia Eagles

The rookie guard spent five seasons at Michigan and became the starter for his final three seasons in Ann Arbor. Trevor Keegan won two Joe Moore Awards and was named All-Big Ten.

The Eagles selected Keegan in the fifth round, and he has remained on the active roster, although he’s seen limited playing time. He could become the first Wolverines player to win the national title and Super Bowl in consecutive seasons.

