Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is going through a whirlwind of troubles at the moment, but it wasn't always like this after leaving his NFL job with the San Fransisco 49ers and going to Ann Arbor, where he bought a stunning house.

The house was constructed in 2003 and is a modern, palatial mansion that Harbaugh has occupied throughout his stint at UM. It sits on 2.21 acres of land and is worth a mammoth $2.6 million.

The house covers 10,000 square feet in total space. It has amenities like a gym and a swimming pool in the backyard alongside its 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. The garage also contains enough space for six cars.

Harbaugh's house

What next for Jim Harbaugh?

The in-person sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines (10-0) and Jim Harbaugh has rumbled on for weeks, and the Big Ten finally handed down a judgment on the matter on Friday.

The Big Ten and Commissioner Tony Petitti sanctioned Harbaugh for being in breach of the league's sportsmanship policy and suspended him for three games starting with the clash against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore took charge of the team for the 24-15 win against Penn State on Saturday, and he will continue to be in charge if the restraining order is not granted.

Harbaugh will be allowed to coach the team during the week but won't be allowed on the sidelines during games.

Michigan filed a motion against Tony Petitti and the Big Ten in state court at the Washtenaw County Courthouse in Ann Arbor.

Jim Harbaugh spoke about his expectations for the hearing on Friday.

"I'm going to talk on Friday," Harbaugh said. "I'm just looking forward to that opportunity – due process. I'm not looking for special treatment, not looking for a popularity contest, just looking for the merit of what the case is."

Harbaugh even joked about his court appearance on Friday, affecting a relaxed attitude to the media.

"I've always felt like it'd be cool to get up there and thunder away at a jury like Tom Cruise in 'A Few Good Men' or be a judge. Alas, I did not go to law school," he said. "This will be the first time I've ever really been in this situation."

Whatever the outcome of the case is, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan know that the success of their season will likely come down to the bang of an Ann Arbor judge's gavel.