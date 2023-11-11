Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy follows $300,000,000 worth Tom Brady’s footsteps with his latest NIL contract

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has reportedly inked an NIL deal with Tom Brady’s apparel company. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is aiming to expand the reach of the "Brady Brand", and he has returned to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, to collaborate.

Brady Brand has secured a notable partnership with the school retailer M Den. The collection will be promoted by a lineup of prominent current student-athletes across different sports.

This group of student-athletes is led by J.J. McCarthy, who is currently leading the Wolverines to what could be a historic season for the program. In an Instagram video released by the Brady Brand, McCarthy shares his perspective on what Tom Brady represents and articulates what greatness means to him.

"What greatness means to me is being the absolute best version of yourself so you can inspire others to be the best version of themself. If everyone strives to be the best they can be, the world is going to be a better place. That’s greatness to me.”

J.J. McCarthy’s growing NIL empire

Despite making his way out of college football, J.J. McCarthy's NIL deal valuation keeps growing as he continues to play a prominent role in the Michigan season. According to On3, his NIL deals are currently valued at $1.4 million, the sixth largest in college football and ninth in college sports.

Prior to the Brady Brand deal, the quarterback had previously inked an endorsement deal with brands like Alo Yoga, Wolverine Boots, Topps, Bose, Essentia Water and a couple of others. Notably, he is the second Michigan starting quarterback to be signed by the Brady Brand after his predecessor, Cade McNamara, in 2021.

Other student-athletes in the promotion

Other athletes who featured in the promotion include gymnast Sierra Brooks, tight end Colston Loveland, hockey player Rutger McGroarty, forward Tarris Reed Jr., and linebacker Junior Colson. They notably played prominent roles in content that promoted the release of the merchandise.

To secure the partnership between Michigan student-athletes and Tom Brady’s apparel brand, sports marketing firm, Valiant Management, played a key role. It coordinated the promotional campaign, serving as the intermediary between the Brady Brand and the M Den.

The merchandise collection in the partnership between Brady Brand and Michigan showcases a variety of Brady essentials, encompassing hats, shirts, and sweats. Additionally, there are limited edition T-shirts featuring Brady during his time at the University of Michigan.