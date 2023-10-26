Michigan QB JJ McCarthy breaks silence on the 2024 NFL Draft: "Never really comes to my head"

JJ McCarthy is expected to be one of the top quarterback picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The Michigan quarterback has been in impressive form since taking over the starting role from Cade McNamara in 2022 and this has continued to aid his draft stocks ahead of 2024.

Nonetheless, stiff competition is expected among quarterbacks in the upcoming QB-heavy NFL draft class. When questioned about his intention for the upcoming draft during a recent press conference, McCarthy's response was both mysterious and firmly centered on the current objective.

“I don't know right now,” McCarthy said. “Nobody knows. But I'm just so focused on the present moment that that never really comes to my head. That's gonna come when it comes,”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

New favorite for the Heisman Trophy

Following another brilliant performance against Michigan State in Week 8, JJ McCarthy is now the new favorite for the Heisman Trophy this year. The quarterback currently leads the odds for the coveted trophy on sportsbooks across the country, overtaking Michael Penix Jr.

The junior quarterback threw for 287 yards and career-high four touchdowns, completing 21 of 27 pass attempts in a resounding 49-0 victory over the Spartans. McCarthy's exceptional performance this season has seen the Wolverines rank as the top in multiple passing efficiency metrics.

Caleb Williams led the Heisman Trophy for the majority of the season. However, following the recent form of the USC Trojans, the quarterback has fallen down the pecking order, losing the top spot to Penix. Nonetheless, McCarthy stands as the frontrunner heading to Week 9.

Will JJ McCarthy declare for the NFL Draft?

Considering his current projection as a first-round pick, JJ McCarthy is highly anticipated to forgo his senior season of eligibility in college football and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Numerous analysts view him as one of the top prospects for the upcoming draft.

The Michigan quarterback possesses the attributes of a prospective franchise quarterback, which will be admired by a good number of NFL teams. This is the big reason why numerous experts have forecasted him to be a first-round draft selection next year.

JJ McCarthy is unlikely to attempt a return to college football in 2024, given what he stands to lose by staying for one more season. Notably, in several mock drafts, only Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. have been projected ahead of him.