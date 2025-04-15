Michigan Spring Game 2025 tickets: Where to buy, pricing, venue details and more

  • home icon
By Tyriece Simon
Modified Apr 15, 2025 01:41 GMT
The Michigan Wolverines are set to hold their Maize vs. Blue Spring Game in preparation for the 2025 season. On Saturday, the team will host the event at Michigan Stadium on the final day of spring training camp. Michigan fans will see how coach Sherrone Moore has developed his new players, like Bryce Underwood.

Fans can attend the Maize vs. Blue Spring Game for free. On March 26, MLive's Aaron McMann reported via X (formerly Twitter) that the Big Ten Network would air the event on their channel a week later. He shared that Michigan wanted to wait until after the spring transfer portal closes on April 25.

"Michigan says its April 19 spring football game will be televised on Big Ten Network but won't air until roughly a week later - after the spring transfer portal window closes. The game remains open to the public and free to attend.," McMann tweeted.
Last season, the Wolverines had an 8-5 record and placed seventh in the Big 12 standings. They struggled in the middle of the season but finished last year on a three-game winning streak. One of their best performances was in their 50-6 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats on Nov. 23, 2024.

Running back Kalel Mullings led his team to victory with 12 carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Former Wolverines starting quarterback Davis Warren also played well, with 26 of 35 completed passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.

On Dec. 31, the Wolverines bagged a 19-13 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Warren helped his team end the season on a high note by completing 9 of 12 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Maize vs. Blue Spring Game: Michigan Wolverines fans first look at Bryce Underwood

Moore is expected to have Underwood as the Wolverines' new starting quarterback. Warren has decided to return to the team for his last year in college football. However, he is recovering from a torn ACL injury sustained in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Underwood joined the team after playing four years with the Belleville High School Tigers. In high school, he completed 11,488 passes and 152 touchdowns.

College football insiders have raved about Underwood's performance throughout the team's spring training camp. The Maize vs. Blue Spring Game will give the freshman quarterback an opportunity to showcase his skills to the fans to prove that he is ready to lead Moore's team in his first season.

