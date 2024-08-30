Michigan State football preview: Important players, backups and more ahead of Week 1 showdown

To preview Michigan State football, it's important to remember that in 2021, the team was flying high. They were 11-2 and finished the season No. 9 in the nation. Since then, the Spartans have gone 9-15 and bid goodbye to coach Mel Tucker. New boss Jonathan Smith has to contend with a tough schedule and the enhanced Big Ten as he tries to bring the Spartans back.

Michigan State's top players

Michigan State LB Cal Haladay, who led MSU in tackles last year. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Wayne Matthews, LB

Old Dominion transfer Wayne Matthews will be an important Spartan in Week 1. A 6-foot-2, 221-pound standout, Matthews managed 135 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss as a frosh at ODU. Plugged in beside Wisconsin transfer Jordan Turner at linebacker, Matthews will be freed to roam and tackle at will. State's defense was respectable last year, and Matthews can help them stay in games.

Aidan Chiles, QB

The Spartans struggled badly on offense a year ago and are looking to turn the page at quarterback. Oregon State reserve Aidan Chiles will be the Spartan starter. Last year, he passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in his brief appearances over nine games.

North Dakota veteran Tommy Schuster is the clear QB2. As in most programs, the backup QB might become the most popular player. Schuster passed for 9,075 in four seasons at FCS North Dakota, so he'll be ready if needed.

Cal Haladay, LB

Cal Haladay was the leading tackler last season for MSU, with 91 stops, including 5.5 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, the senior is more of a run-stopper than a pass coverage lockdown guy, but Haladay will be another veteran leader on a team that needs help.

Michigan State's biggest games

@ Boston College (September 21)

With a nine-game conference slate, the Spartans have to go 3-0 to approach a bowl. The game at Boston College looks like a challenge. BC holds a 4-1-1 all-time series advantage, and this is a long road trip, but State really needs a win here.

Indiana (November 2)

Within the Big Ten schedule, Michigan State has virtually no shot at big dogs like Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa or Michigan, but that's four straight conference foes they'll face. That makes Indiana, next on the schedule, a big game.

Purdue (November 23)

If State has held it together and been competitive to the stretch run, here's the big test. Purdue bested State last time (2021), but MSU had won the last eight coming into that game.

Michigan State's 2024 season: Prediction

The Spartans came in with five and four wins over the last two seasons, and are probably in line for a similar campaign. The defense, especially the linebacking corps, looks solid. But offensively, State is limited and breaking in plenty of new players, particularly on the offensive line.

Prediction: 4-8

