Michigan vs Maryland prediction, odds, and picks - Nov. 18 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Michigan Wolverines go on the road to play the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at noon ET.

Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) is third in the college football playoff committee's rankings and coming off a 24-15 win over Penn State.

Meanwhile, Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) is coming off a 13-10 win over Nebraska to become bow; eligible last week.

Michigan vs Maryland: Game Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines (10-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (6-4)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. ET

Venue: SECU Stadium

Michigan vs Maryland: Betting Odds

Spread

Michigan -19 (-110)

Maryland +19 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan -1000

Maryland +650

Total

Over 50.5 (-110)

Under 50.5 (-110)

Michigan vs Maryland: Picks

The Michigan Wolverines got a massive win last week against Penn State.

The Wolverines are led by running back Blake Corum, as Michigan is a run-first offense. Against Penn State, quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn't throw a pass in the second half, so take Corum to go over 94.5 rushing yards.

Maryland, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who will need to throw the ball a ton in this one, as Michigan will get out to an early lead and force the Terrapins to pass the ball.

With that, Tagovailoa should throw over 192.5 passing yards at -115. In his last five games, he has gone over this number in all five games.

Michigan vs Maryland: Head-to-head

Michigan is 10-1 all-time against Maryland and riding a two-game win streak. The Wolverines are also a perfect 4-0 on the road against the Terrapins.

Michigan vs Maryland: Prediction

Although Michigan is way better than Maryland, this may be a bit of a letdown spot for the Wolverines.

Michigan had the big game against Penn State and had to deal with the Jim Harbaugh suspension. They will most likely be focused on Ohio State next week, as that game will determine if they get into the college football playoff.

Although Michigan should blow out Maryland, the Terrapins should cover the 19-point spread.

Prediction: Michigan wins by doesn't cover

