Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | College Football Week 6

We have an interesting Big Ten Week 6 matchup as the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines will be heading to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines are on the road for this matchup and are a perfect 5-0 (2-0) after picking up a massive 45-7 road win on Saturday. The Golden Gophers are 3-2 (1-1) right now and are coming off a 35-24 home win on Saturday over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Michigan vs. Minnesota prediction

The Michigan Wolverines have been an excellent offensive team as they are 39th in the nation with 34.4 points per game so far. They have an incredible offensive team led by junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he leads college football with a 94.2 QBR. He is completing 79 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

They also dominate the running game with senior running back Blake Corum having 74 rushing attempts for 425 yards (5.7 yards per carry) with nine rushing touchdowns and five catches for 28 yards.

There is not a defense doing better than the Wolverines as their 6.0 points per game allowed leads the United States. Teams are not able to pass the ball as they are giving up just 160.6 passing yards per game thus far.

Minnesota has been brutal offensively as they rank 98th in the nation with 24 points per game. However, they are able to run the ball effectively behind freshman running back Darius Taylor.

The latter posted 87 carries for 532 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns as well as six catches for 56 yards. They need better quarterback play though as sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis is completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 745 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Their defense is the strength of the program, as they are 45th in college football with 21.6 points per game given up. They force mistakes as they have 11 sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Senior defensive lineman Danny Striggow leads the way with 25 total tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Prediction: Michigan 32-10

Michigan vs. Minnesota betting tips

Minnesota hit the under in five of their last seven home games.

Michigan has hit the over four of their previous five games.

Michigan is 1-3-1 ATS this season.

Minnesota is 1-4 ATS this season.

Michigan vs. Minnesota head-to-head

This is going to be the 105th installment of this rivalry game and the Michigan Wolverines have been dominant thus far. The Wolverines currently hold a 76-25-3 record against the Golden Gophers and have won each of the last three meetings. These teams last faced off in 2020, where Michigan pulled off a 49-24 road win.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Minnesota

The game between the Wolverines and the Golden Gophers will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be aired nationally on NBC. The game will also be available on the Peacock app if you are unable to get to a television.