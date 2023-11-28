Michigan vs. Ohio State football history: H2H, Records, and more

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is one of the oldest and fiercest in the college football landscape. Known as the “The Game,” the matchup between the two Big Ten powerhouses has for more than a century been a regular part of the season

The exciting matchup has garnered significant national interest over the years as both teams have ruled as powerhouses. Many of the matchups have played a crucial role in determining the Big Ten title and Rose Bowl berths.

For both teams, the game is the most important on their schedule every year, and the fans always look forward to it. It's no doubt one of the most referred rivalries in American sports considering the level of attention and enthusiasm it commands. ESPN named it as the greatest North American rivalry ever.

Michigan and Ohio State H2H

In one of the longest-running rivalries in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Michigan and Ohio State have squared up against each other 119 times in the history of college football. The first meeting in the series occurred in 1897 in which the Wolverines convincingly won 34-0.

The rivalry had been an annual and uninterrupted tradition in college football from 1918 until 2019. However, it was not held in 2020 due to an independent decision by Michigan, a measure taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The game has traditionally been played to conclude the regular season since 1935, with exceptions in 1942, 1998 and 2020. It is held in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the odd years and in Columbus, Ohio, in the even years. Michigan leads the series with a 61-51-6 record and has won the last three games, including a 30-24 win on Saturday.

Notable records in the series

The largest margin of victory in the rivalry game took place in 1902 when Michigan recorded an 82-0 blowout victory over Ohio State.

Michigan holds the longest winning streak in the rivalry with nine, spanning from 1901 to 1909.

Michigan has won the last three encounters between the two teams, leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten title game on Saturday and most likely a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The game has been played as a top five matchup 14 times since the introduction of the AP Poll in 1936 and they've met as the top-2 in college football once in 2006.

In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the pregame shows for both ESPN ("College GameDay") and Fox ("Big Noon Kickoff") originated simultaneously from the game site.