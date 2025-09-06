  • home icon
  • College Football
  Michigan vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

Michigan vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:08 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Michigan vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ahead of the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup for Week 2

Michigan projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Michigan's starters on offense vs. Oklahoma:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X1McCulley, Donaven GR/TR
WR-Z9Goodwin, Channing RS FR
WR-SL0Morgan, Semaj JR
LT71Link, Evan RS SO
LG58El-Hadi, Giovanni RS SR
C51Crippen, Greg RS SR
RG70Norton, Brady RS SO/TR
RT54Sprague, Andrew RS FR
TE17Klein, Marlin RS JR
QB19Underwood, Bryce FR
RB22Haynes, Justice JR/TR
Here's a look at Michigan's starters on defense vs. Oklahoma:

PositionNo.Starter
DE26Benny, Rayshaun GR
NT44Payne, Damon GR/TR
DT95Pierce, Trey JR
LOLB8Moore, Derrick SR
WLB1Barham, Jaishawn SR/TR
MLB15Hausmann, Ernest SR/TR
ROLB4Guy, TJ GR
LCB20Hill, Jyaire RS SO
SS25Curtis, Mason SO
FS6Hillman, Brandyn JR
RCB10Berry, Zeke RS JR
NB7Metcalf, TJ JR/TR
Here's a look at Michigan's starters on special teams vs. Oklahoma:

PositionNo.Starter
PT90Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR
PK96Zvada, Dominic SR/TR
KO92Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR
LS45Tarr, Greg GR
H90Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR
PR0Morgan, Semaj JR
KR4Marsh, Andrew FR
Oklahoma projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Oklahoma's starters on offense vs. Michigan:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X9Lewis, Keontez RS SR/TR
WR-Z4Burks, Deion RS SR/TR
WR-H5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR
LT76Sexton, Jacob SR
LG77Ozaeta, Heath RS SO
C52Everett, Troy RS SR/TR
RG54Nwaiwu, Febechi RS SR/TR
RT66Simmons, Derek RS SR/TR
TE12Kanak, Jaren SR
QB10Mateer, John RS JR/TR
RB2Barnes, Jovantae SR
Here's a look at Oklahoma's starters on defense vs. Michigan:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE97Jones Jr., Marvin SR/TR
NT52Williams, Damonic SR/TR
DT56Halton, Gracen SR
RDE32Thomas, R Mason SR
WLB10Lewis, Kip RS JR
MLB11McKinzie, Kobie RS JR
CHEET5Daniels, Kendal RS SR/TR
LCB19Johnson, Jacobe JR
SS22Bowen, Peyton JR
FS3Spears-Jennings, Robert SR
RCB9Williams, Gentry RS JR
Here's a look at Oklahoma's starters on special teams vs. Michigan:

PositionNo.Starter
PT87Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR
PK29Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR
KO29Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR
LS49Anderson, Ben RS JR
H87Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR
PR5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR
KR0Ott, Jaydn SR/TR
Michigan vs. Oklahoma depth chart for Week 2

Michigan depth chart

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1McCulley, Donaven GR/TR3Moore, Fredrick JR81O'Leary, Peyton RS SR
WR-Z9Goodwin, Channing RS FR10Bell, Kendrick RS SO
WR-SL0Morgan, Semaj JR4Marsh, Andrew FR5Simpson, Anthony RS SR/TR
LT71Link, Evan RS SO73Roebuck, Ben RS FR
LG58El-Hadi, Giovanni RS SR50Hamilton, Luke RS FR
C51Crippen, Greg RS SR53Guarnera, Jake RS FR
RG70Norton, Brady RS SO/TR55Efobi, Nathan RS SO
RT54Sprague, Andrew RS FR77Frazier, Blake RS FR79Haywood, Ty FR
TE17Klein, Marlin RS JR44Bredeson, Max GR80Hansen, Hogan SO83Marshall, Zack RS SO42Hoffman, Jalen RS SO
QB19Underwood, Bryce FR7Keene, Mikey GR/TR12Garcia, Jake GR/TR2Davis, Jadyn RS FR
RB22Haynes, Justice JR/TR23Marshall, Jordan RS FR25Ka'apana, Micah RS FR27Parker, Jasper FR
Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE26Benny, Rayshaun GR17Etta, Enow RS SO
NT44Payne, Damon GR/TR0Williams, Tré GR/TR
DT95Pierce, Trey JR76Beigel, Manuel RS FR97Anwunah, Chibi RS JR
LOLB8Moore, Derrick SR33Nichols, Dominic RS FR94Marshall, Nate FR
WLB1Barham, Jaishawn SR/TR30Rolder, Jimmy SR18Bowles, Troy RS SO/TR
MLB15Hausmann, Ernest SR/TR23Sullivan, Cole RS FR29Taylor, Chase FR
ROLB4Guy, TJ GR9Brandt, Cameron JR88Edokpayi, Lugard RS FR
LCB20Hill, Jyaire RS SO22Dotson, Elijah FR2Earls, Shamari FR
SS25Curtis, Mason SO3Mangham, Jaden RS JR/TR5Oden, Jacob RS FR
FS6Hillman, Brandyn JR19Moore, Rod RS SR14Young, Jordan FR
RCB10Berry, Zeke RS JR27Sanders, Jayden FR16Edmond, Jo'Ziah SO
NB7Metcalf, TJ JR/TR24Metcalf, Tevis SO/TR
Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT90Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR93Robertson, Hunter JR/TR
PK96Zvada, Dominic SR/TR92Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR35Blake, Stuart RS FR
KO92Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR96Zvada, Dominic SR/TR35Blake, Stuart RS FR
LS45Tarr, Greg GR67Middleton, Trent RS SO/TR
H90Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR93Robertson, Hunter JR/TR
PR0Morgan, Semaj JR8Stewart, I'Marion RS FR0English, Karmello JR/TR
KR4Marsh, Andrew FR23Marshall, Jordan RS FR
Oklahoma depth chart

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X9Lewis, Keontez RS SR/TR82Carreon, Ivan SO14Thomas, Elijah FR
WR-Z4Burks, Deion RS SR/TR7Kearney, Zion SO84Carter, Jer'Michael RS SO/TR
WR-H5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR88Jordan, Jacob SO
LT76Sexton, Jacob SR56Fasusi, Michael FR78Baklenko, Luke JR/TR
LG77Ozaeta, Heath RS SO55Pierre-Louis, Eddy RS FR75Akinkunmi, Daniel RS FR
C52Everett, Troy RS SR/TR69Maikkula, Jake RS JR/TR68Hollenbeck, Owen FR
RG54Nwaiwu, Febechi RS SR/TR70Fodje, Ryan FR57Allen, Gunnar RS JR
RT66Simmons, Derek RS SR/TR71Howland, Logan RS SO79Taylor, Jake RS JR
TE12Kanak, Jaren SR81Huggins, Will RS SR/TR86Kent, Carson RS JR/TR
QB10Mateer, John RS JR
Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE97Jones Jr., Marvin SR/TR44Wein, Taylor RS SO16Okoye, Danny RS FR
NT52Williams, Damonic SR/TR0Stone, David SO99Strong, Markus RS SO96Lolohea, Siolaa RS SO/TR
DT56Halton, Gracen SR65Jackson, Jayden SO90Wilson, Trent FR6Smith II, Nigel RS FR
RDE32Thomas, R Mason SR34Adebawore, Adepoju JR42Gilmore, Wyatt RS FR
WLB10Lewis, Kip RS JR38Heinecke, Owen RS JR/TR17Heim, Taylor RS SO
MLB11McKinzie, Kobie RS JR7Omosigho, Sammy JR47Nesta, James RS FR
CHEET5Daniels, Kendal RS SR/TR13Powers III, Reggie SO21Newcombe, Jeremiah RS FR
LCB19Johnson, Jacobe JR4Guillory, Courtland FR12Jordan, Devon SO
SS22Bowen, Peyton JR1Hardy, Jaydan SO2Robinson, Omarion FR
FS3Spears-Jennings, Robert SR25Boganowski, Michael SO31DeQuasie, Reed RS SO/TR
RCB9Williams, Gentry RS JR37Hawkins, Maliek FR14Haynes, Trystan FR
Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT87Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR43Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR
PK29Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR95Welch, Austin RS SR/TR35Evans, Liam RS FR
KO29Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR95Welch, Austin RS SR/TR35Evans, Liam RS FR
LS49Anderson, Ben RS JR50Freeman, Seth FR
H87Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR10Mateer, John RS JR/TR3Hawkins Jr., Michael SO43Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR
PR5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR22Bowen, Peyton JR88Jordan, Jacob SO2Robinson, Omarion FR
KR0Ott, Jaydn SR/TR6Blaylock, Tory FR5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR
How to watch the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game? TV channel and live stream details

The Michigan vs. Oklahoma Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

