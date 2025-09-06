Michigan vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ahead of the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup for Week 2

70% Win (110-25-1)

Michigan projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Michigan's starters on offense vs. Oklahoma:

Position No. Starter WR-X 1 McCulley, Donaven GR/TR WR-Z 9 Goodwin, Channing RS FR WR-SL 0 Morgan, Semaj JR LT 71 Link, Evan RS SO LG 58 El-Hadi, Giovanni RS SR C 51 Crippen, Greg RS SR RG 70 Norton, Brady RS SO/TR RT 54 Sprague, Andrew RS FR TE 17 Klein, Marlin RS JR QB 19 Underwood, Bryce FR RB 22 Haynes, Justice JR/TR

Here's a look at Michigan's starters on defense vs. Oklahoma:

Position No. Starter DE 26 Benny, Rayshaun GR NT 44 Payne, Damon GR/TR DT 95 Pierce, Trey JR LOLB 8 Moore, Derrick SR WLB 1 Barham, Jaishawn SR/TR MLB 15 Hausmann, Ernest SR/TR ROLB 4 Guy, TJ GR LCB 20 Hill, Jyaire RS SO SS 25 Curtis, Mason SO FS 6 Hillman, Brandyn JR RCB 10 Berry, Zeke RS JR NB 7 Metcalf, TJ JR/TR

Here's a look at Michigan's starters on special teams vs. Oklahoma:

Position No. Starter PT 90 Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR PK 96 Zvada, Dominic SR/TR KO 92 Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR LS 45 Tarr, Greg GR H 90 Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR PR 0 Morgan, Semaj JR KR 4 Marsh, Andrew FR

Oklahoma projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Oklahoma's starters on offense vs. Michigan:

Position No. Starter WR-X 9 Lewis, Keontez RS SR/TR WR-Z 4 Burks, Deion RS SR/TR WR-H 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR LT 76 Sexton, Jacob SR LG 77 Ozaeta, Heath RS SO C 52 Everett, Troy RS SR/TR RG 54 Nwaiwu, Febechi RS SR/TR RT 66 Simmons, Derek RS SR/TR TE 12 Kanak, Jaren SR QB 10 Mateer, John RS JR/TR RB 2 Barnes, Jovantae SR

Here's a look at Oklahoma's starters on defense vs. Michigan:

Position No. Starter LDE 97 Jones Jr., Marvin SR/TR NT 52 Williams, Damonic SR/TR DT 56 Halton, Gracen SR RDE 32 Thomas, R Mason SR WLB 10 Lewis, Kip RS JR MLB 11 McKinzie, Kobie RS JR CHEET 5 Daniels, Kendal RS SR/TR LCB 19 Johnson, Jacobe JR SS 22 Bowen, Peyton JR FS 3 Spears-Jennings, Robert SR RCB 9 Williams, Gentry RS JR

Here's a look at Oklahoma's starters on special teams vs. Michigan:

Position No. Starter PT 87 Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR PK 29 Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR KO 29 Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR LS 49 Anderson, Ben RS JR H 87 Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR PR 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR KR 0 Ott, Jaydn SR/TR

Michigan vs. Oklahoma depth chart for Week 2

Michigan depth chart

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 McCulley, Donaven GR/TR 3 Moore, Fredrick JR 81 O'Leary, Peyton RS SR WR-Z 9 Goodwin, Channing RS FR 10 Bell, Kendrick RS SO WR-SL 0 Morgan, Semaj JR 4 Marsh, Andrew FR 5 Simpson, Anthony RS SR/TR LT 71 Link, Evan RS SO 73 Roebuck, Ben RS FR LG 58 El-Hadi, Giovanni RS SR 50 Hamilton, Luke RS FR C 51 Crippen, Greg RS SR 53 Guarnera, Jake RS FR RG 70 Norton, Brady RS SO/TR 55 Efobi, Nathan RS SO RT 54 Sprague, Andrew RS FR 77 Frazier, Blake RS FR 79 Haywood, Ty FR TE 17 Klein, Marlin RS JR 44 Bredeson, Max GR 80 Hansen, Hogan SO 83 Marshall, Zack RS SO 42 Hoffman, Jalen RS SO QB 19 Underwood, Bryce FR 7 Keene, Mikey GR/TR 12 Garcia, Jake GR/TR 2 Davis, Jadyn RS FR RB 22 Haynes, Justice JR/TR 23 Marshall, Jordan RS FR 25 Ka'apana, Micah RS FR 27 Parker, Jasper FR

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 26 Benny, Rayshaun GR 17 Etta, Enow RS SO NT 44 Payne, Damon GR/TR 0 Williams, Tré GR/TR DT 95 Pierce, Trey JR 76 Beigel, Manuel RS FR 97 Anwunah, Chibi RS JR LOLB 8 Moore, Derrick SR 33 Nichols, Dominic RS FR 94 Marshall, Nate FR WLB 1 Barham, Jaishawn SR/TR 30 Rolder, Jimmy SR 18 Bowles, Troy RS SO/TR MLB 15 Hausmann, Ernest SR/TR 23 Sullivan, Cole RS FR 29 Taylor, Chase FR ROLB 4 Guy, TJ GR 9 Brandt, Cameron JR 88 Edokpayi, Lugard RS FR LCB 20 Hill, Jyaire RS SO 22 Dotson, Elijah FR 2 Earls, Shamari FR SS 25 Curtis, Mason SO 3 Mangham, Jaden RS JR/TR 5 Oden, Jacob RS FR FS 6 Hillman, Brandyn JR 19 Moore, Rod RS SR 14 Young, Jordan FR RCB 10 Berry, Zeke RS JR 27 Sanders, Jayden FR 16 Edmond, Jo'Ziah SO NB 7 Metcalf, TJ JR/TR 24 Metcalf, Tevis SO/TR

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 90 Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR 93 Robertson, Hunter JR/TR PK 96 Zvada, Dominic SR/TR 92 Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR 35 Blake, Stuart RS FR KO 92 Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR 96 Zvada, Dominic SR/TR 35 Blake, Stuart RS FR LS 45 Tarr, Greg GR 67 Middleton, Trent RS SO/TR H 90 Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR 93 Robertson, Hunter JR/TR PR 0 Morgan, Semaj JR 8 Stewart, I'Marion RS FR 0 English, Karmello JR/TR KR 4 Marsh, Andrew FR 23 Marshall, Jordan RS FR

Oklahoma depth chart

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 9 Lewis, Keontez RS SR/TR 82 Carreon, Ivan SO 14 Thomas, Elijah FR WR-Z 4 Burks, Deion RS SR/TR 7 Kearney, Zion SO 84 Carter, Jer'Michael RS SO/TR WR-H 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR 88 Jordan, Jacob SO LT 76 Sexton, Jacob SR 56 Fasusi, Michael FR 78 Baklenko, Luke JR/TR LG 77 Ozaeta, Heath RS SO 55 Pierre-Louis, Eddy RS FR 75 Akinkunmi, Daniel RS FR C 52 Everett, Troy RS SR/TR 69 Maikkula, Jake RS JR/TR 68 Hollenbeck, Owen FR RG 54 Nwaiwu, Febechi RS SR/TR 70 Fodje, Ryan FR 57 Allen, Gunnar RS JR RT 66 Simmons, Derek RS SR/TR 71 Howland, Logan RS SO 79 Taylor, Jake RS JR TE 12 Kanak, Jaren SR 81 Huggins, Will RS SR/TR 86 Kent, Carson RS JR/TR QB 10 Mateer, John RS JR

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 97 Jones Jr., Marvin SR/TR 44 Wein, Taylor RS SO 16 Okoye, Danny RS FR NT 52 Williams, Damonic SR/TR 0 Stone, David SO 99 Strong, Markus RS SO 96 Lolohea, Siolaa RS SO/TR DT 56 Halton, Gracen SR 65 Jackson, Jayden SO 90 Wilson, Trent FR 6 Smith II, Nigel RS FR RDE 32 Thomas, R Mason SR 34 Adebawore, Adepoju JR 42 Gilmore, Wyatt RS FR WLB 10 Lewis, Kip RS JR 38 Heinecke, Owen RS JR/TR 17 Heim, Taylor RS SO MLB 11 McKinzie, Kobie RS JR 7 Omosigho, Sammy JR 47 Nesta, James RS FR CHEET 5 Daniels, Kendal RS SR/TR 13 Powers III, Reggie SO 21 Newcombe, Jeremiah RS FR LCB 19 Johnson, Jacobe JR 4 Guillory, Courtland FR 12 Jordan, Devon SO SS 22 Bowen, Peyton JR 1 Hardy, Jaydan SO 2 Robinson, Omarion FR FS 3 Spears-Jennings, Robert SR 25 Boganowski, Michael SO 31 DeQuasie, Reed RS SO/TR RCB 9 Williams, Gentry RS JR 37 Hawkins, Maliek FR 14 Haynes, Trystan FR

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 87 Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR 43 Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR PK 29 Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR 95 Welch, Austin RS SR/TR 35 Evans, Liam RS FR KO 29 Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR 95 Welch, Austin RS SR/TR 35 Evans, Liam RS FR LS 49 Anderson, Ben RS JR 50 Freeman, Seth FR H 87 Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR 10 Mateer, John RS JR/TR 3 Hawkins Jr., Michael SO 43 Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR PR 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR 22 Bowen, Peyton JR 88 Jordan, Jacob SO 2 Robinson, Omarion FR KR 0 Ott, Jaydn SR/TR 6 Blaylock, Tory FR 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR

How to watch the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game? TV channel and live stream details

The Michigan vs. Oklahoma Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

