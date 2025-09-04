Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

What better way to kick off the NFL season than with a mock draft! Things will most assuredly change, as teams will have better seasons than expected while some prospects will make huge leaps up draft boards. Still, it’s never too early to look ahead. Reversing the most recent Super Bowl odds found on ESPN and coupling it with my draft board rankings, here is the Sportskeeda NFL mock draft, version 1.0.

1) New Orleans Saints: LaNorris Sellers/QB/South Carolina

I don’t believe Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough are the answer to lead the franchise past 2025. Yet Sellers has all the necessary trait and ability to be a terrific starting signal caller on Sundays.

2) Tennessee Titans: Keldric Faulk/Edge/Auburn

The Titans selected Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round of April’s draft to improve the pass rush, and it was a good start. Yet Faulk is an upgrade as well as a perfect fit for the system and will combine with Oladejo to be a lethal duo.

3) Cleveland Browns: Xavier Chaplin/T/Auburn

There are many ways the Browns could go if they are drafting early, yet the inconsistency of Dawand Jones screams left tackle. Chaplin has shown great improvement the past three seasons and is a tremendous pass protector.

4) New York Giants: Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama

Fingers crossed, as it looks like the Giants hit a home run with Jaxson Dart, whom they hope to be their quarterback of the future. Now they must protect him. Proctor is a terrific college left tackle who should dominate on the right side on Sundays, just like former Alabama blocker JC Latham.

5) New York Jets: Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State

This pick screams quarterback, as it does every 3-4 years for the Jets, but Caleb Downs will be graded as one of the best prospects in the draft, if not the top overall player. Think of the success Aaron Glenn had with Brian Branch in Detroit, then realize that Downs is better.

6) Carolina Panthers: Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas

Caleb Downs would be in play if available, but Carolina needs a rangy, intense off-ball linebacker whose style is similar to Panthers general manager Dan Morgan.

7) Las Vegas Raiders: Harold Perkins Jr./LB/LSU

Very much a Raiders and Pete Carroll type of defender, Perkins is fast, fierce and seems fully healthy from the injury that sidelined him most of last season.

8) Indianapolis Colts: Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami

I so want to pick a quarterback here, but with Braden Smith set for free agency, offensive tackle is just as big of a need.

9) Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Garrett Nussmeier/QB/LSU

His lack of size concerns me, but Nussmeier has the brains and poise to lead a team like the Browns.

10) Miami Dolphins: Antonio Williams/WR/Clemson

The Dolphins are a franchise moving in reverse. This could be the final season for Tyreek Hill in a Miami uniform, and Tua Tagovailoa needs targets.

11) New England Patriots: T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson

Parker is a terrific edge rusher who fits the Patriots system and comes with a large upside.

12) Dallas Cowboys: Rueben Bain Jr./Edge/Miami

Parker would fit at this spot, but the Cowboys created a hole after trading Micah Parsons and go with the next-best edge rusher.

13) Seattle Seahawks: Spencer Fano/T/Utah

With the top pass rushers off the board and Abraham Lucas set for free agency after the season, Seattle continues to fortify the offensive line.

14) Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): Ryan Baer/T/Pittsburgh

This pick is going to raise a lot of eyebrows, yet Baer is already highly rated in the scouting community, and the Rams will be in the market for a right tackle after the season.

15) Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love/RB/Notre Dame

Starter James Conner is 30 years old, and his contract can be voided after the season. Love is a perfect addition for Kyler Murray and a running back who breaks games open.

16) Pittsburgh Steelers: Cade Klubnik/QB/Clemson

The Steelers will eventually draft a quarterback in the early rounds. Klubnik is an intellectual signal caller with great poise and leadership skills. In the end, I believe the Steelers will be selecting much later in the round.

17) Chicago Bears: CJ Baxter/RB/Texas

There was talk that the Bears wanted Ashton Jeanty this past April. In Baxter, they get a budding star and a complete running back who is effective as a ball carrier, pass catcher and blocker.

18) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen/LB/Georgia

Baxter is an explosive sideline-to-sideline linebacker who fits Todd Bowles’ scheme and will be a perfect replacement for 35-year-old Lavonte David.

19) Denver Broncos: Carnell Tate/WR/Ohio State

If an interior offensive lineman jumps out of nowhere, that would be a consideration with this pick. So too would linebacker CJ Allen, depending how Alex Singleton plays this season.

20) Los Angeles Chargers: Avieon Terrell/CB/Clemson

Terrell is feisty, smart and possesses terrific ball skills. He has a lot of Mike Sainristil in his game, a player Jim Harbaugh successfully coached at Michigan.

21) Houston Texans: LT Overton/DL/Alabama

The Texans are another team I believe would look interior offensive line if a highly rated prospect was available. Overton is a bit of a ‘tweener, as he has the build of a defensive tackle yet lacks bulk. He’s an effective pass rusher on the interior of the defensive line, which helps Houston.

22) Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Smith/DT/Minnesota

Smith is an explosive defensive lineman with length and growth potential. He can line up on the inside of a four-man front or at end in a three-man line.

23) Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar/QB/Penn State

Allar grades high in areas of physical ability but needs a lot of work on his game. If anyone can coach the best out of him it would be Sean McVay.

24) San Francisco Niners: Caleb Lomu/T/Utah

Trent Williams just turned 37 years old and has a contract that can be voided after this season.

25) Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods/DT/Clemson

The immediate reflex for this pick would be edge rusher as this is likely the final season for Trey Hendrickson in a Bengals uniform. Yet the interior of the defensive line needs help as well.

26) Washington Commanders: Dani Dennis-Sutton/Edge/Penn State

Most scouts grade Dennis-Sutton as a Day 2 prospect, yet he’s an athletic pass rusher who measures 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds and comes with lots of upside.

27) Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers): Denzel Boston/RB/Washington

I’d much prefer to put a running back at this spot, but even after trading for George Pickens in the offseason, the Cowboys need depth at receiver.

28) Detroit Lions: Arch Manning/QB/Texas

Outside of edge rusher, the Lions don’t have a lot of needs. Anto Saka of Northwestern has not proven himself worthy of being a top-32 selection, and the talent at receiver, another position the Lions would consider, really drops off a cliff after the first few prospects. Sooner or later, they’ll have to prepare for life after Jared Goff.

29) Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU

Veteran Jaylen Watson is in the final year of his deal, and Delane is a terrific corner who could start at a variety of positions in the secondary.

30) Buffalo Bills: Deontae Lawson/LB/Alabama

Matt Milano recently turned 31 and is slated for free agency after the season. Lawson brings more athleticism and upgrades the Bills linebacker unit.

31) Baltimore Ravens: Malik Muhammad/CB/Texas

Jaire Alexander, who the Ravens traded for in the offseason, has one year left on his contract. Muhammad is the perfect replacement at nickel back.

32) Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah World/T/Oregon

It seems every year we say, “This is the final season for Lane Johnson.” Whether or not it is, World is a good fit for the scheme and a blocker with a large upside.

