Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Prediction & Betting Tips - September 2 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of 2023 college football is officially here.

Middle Tennessee is set to open their season on the road as they travel to Alabama to play the Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will likely be a blowout, but it's the first chance at seeing a new Crimson Tide offense.

Middle Tennessee pre-game analysis

Middle Tennessee enters its Week 1 game as massive underdogs but did go 8-5 last season, as they played in Conference USA and defeated San Diego State to win the Hawaii Bowl.

Although Middle Tennessee went 8-5, they did go 4-4 in the conference, which was a problem. Entering 2023, they will return to their passing attack because the Blue Raiders finished 14th in the country in pass attempts per game.

After playing Alabama, they do have to play Missouri, but the schedule does end easier. However, they could fall out of contention early this season.

Alabama pre-game analysis

Alabama enters the 2023 season ranked fourth and will have a new offense with Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback following Bryce Young being drafted first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, this is the first year in quite some time, and there is some uncertainty with the quarterback position.

The Crimson Tide had a disappointing season last year, going 11-2, but went 6-2 in the SEC, losing to LSU and Tennessee, and did not play in the SEC Championship game.

Entering 2023, the Crimson Tide are once again National Champs or bust, as it is every year in Alabama. The schedule is easier this season as they host Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, and Arkansas this year.

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama head-to-head

They have faced each other three times, with the Crimson Tide winning all three. The last matchup was in 2015, with Alabama edging out a 39-34 win.

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama betting tips

Alabama is 20-0 SU in their last 20 games at home

The over is 4-2 in Middle Tennessee's last six road games

Middle Tennessee is 4-1 in hitting the over in their last five games

Alabama went 6-6-1 ATS last season

Alabama was 3-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 39.5-point favorites.

Middle Tennessee State went 5-6-1 ATS last season

Prediction: Alabama 52, Middle Tennesse 10

In this game, we can expect the Crimson Tide to come out and make a statement against Middle Tennessee. Alabama and Nick Saban have heard all the talk that LSU is the team to beat in the SEC West, so predicting that the Crimson Tide will blow out the Blue Raiders, cover the -39.5, and hit the over 56 points.

Where to watch Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama

The game occurs on Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

