Mike Elko at SEC media days: Top 5 questions Texas A&M HC must answer

The SEC media days have been underway and continue on Thursday, July 17, which is the final day. The event is set to take place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

On July 17, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko will meet with the media at 2:45 p.m. ET. Elko will help preview the Aggies' upcoming season and answer some burning questions.

Top 5 questions Mike Elko must answer at SEC media day

#1, What he learned in Year 1?

Mike Elko is entering his second season as the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Elko was the coach of Duke and took the Aggies' job. He did have experience as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator, but being the head coach is different, and what he learned from his first year is a question he should answer.

#2, What are his expectations for Marcel Reed?

Marcel Reed is the Aggies' starting quarterback and has all the expectations on him.

Reed was a redshirt freshman last season, and he went 147-for-240 for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He's a dual-threat QB, and the expectations are high on Reed to not just perform but stay healthy, which was an issue last season.

#3, Is it playoffs or a failed season?

With Mike Elko now having experience as an SEC coach and Marcel Reed back, the Texas A&M Aggies enter the season with some high expectations.

The Aggies will look to battle for a playoff spot, and if Texas A&M doesn't make the playoffs, would it be viewed as a failed season for Elko?

Texas A&M enters the season with odds of +190 to make the playoffs.

#4, Why was receiver such an emphasis in the offseason?

Mike Elko and Texas A&M landed a ton of new receivers and weapons for Marcel Reed this season.

The Aggies landed Mario Craver and KC Concepcion in the portal who are both expected to start, while Jonah Wilson also transferred to Texas A&M and should have a big role in the offense. Amari Niblack is a transfer who's projected to start at tight end.

Why Elko and Texas A&M put such an emphasis on offense and weapons instead of other positions is an interesting question.

#5, His thoughts on the road schedule

Texas A&M does get to avoid the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Tennessee this season, but their road schedule is very tough this season.

The Aggies have to go on the road to play Texas, Notre Dame, LSU, Arkansas, and Missouri. How Texas A&M deals with the difficult road schedule will be something to monitor all season.

