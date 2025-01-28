Mike Green 2025 NFL Draft Stock: Updated projection for Marshall DE

Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green is one of the top players in the 2025 NFL draft.

Green played two years at Marshall after one year at Virginia. In his final college season, he recorded 81 tackles, 17 sacks and three forced fumbles as the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

The star defensive lineman is one of the top players in the draft, but where could he go?

Where could Mike Green go in NFL draft?

Mike Green could be a late first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft or an early second-round pick.

Green is ranked as the third-best outside linebacker in Mel Kiper Jr.'s rankings, as he is more of a pass rusher/defensive lineman than a linebacker.

In the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, he has the Detroit Lions selecting Mike Green at No. 28. Jeremiah believes Green would complement Aidan Hutchinson perfectly on the Lions' defensive line. He also believes Detroit needs to get another star pass rusher so teams can't double-team Hutchinson. That's a role Green could do.

Green is a dominant pass rusher, but his run defense is a question mark. His size is also an issue.

Pro Football Network has him as a late first or early second-round pick. The outlet calls Green one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft. He has all the tools to get after the quarterback. However, his frame is in question, as the outlet thinks he needs to add size to be an impact NFL player.

If Green can add size or get a team to fall in love with his traits, he well could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Detroit Lions at 28th or the Buffalo Bills at 30th could be possible landing spots for Mike Green if he does go in the first round. But it seems like Green will be someone selected in the 25-40 range.

