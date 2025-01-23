Marshall's Mike Green NFL Draft Prospects: Exploring the top 5 landing spots for the Herd DE

With apologies to alums like Chad Pennington and Randy Moss, Marshall University isn't a first spot for NFL prospects, but Mike Green may change that. The defensive end who transferred in from Virginia is getting some serious play as an NFL prospect. Green exploded in 2024, with 84 tackles including 17 sacks.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end could be one of the surprises of this draft. Given the NFL's interest in pass rushers, there figures to be no shortage of interested teams. In fact, here are five possibilities for Green's NFL stopping spot.

NFL Draft landing spots for Mike Green

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers could use pass-rush help like Marshall's Mike Green. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Carolina Panthers

The teams on this list all have a lack of an exceptional pass rush and have struggled recently. The Panthers' 32 sacks in 2024 were third-lowest in the NFL. The team allowed 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Green's ability to cause defensive chaos could prove useful.

4. Tennessee Titans

Add the Titans to that list of teams that need almost all manner of help. They tied the Panthers with just 32 sacks, but the Titan defense is overall in a bit better shape. Being able to bring Green off the edge with Jeffery Simmons inside could help create a significant push up front for Tennessee.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags have experienced some organizational issues and their defense owns a dubious distinction. Jacksonville's 34 sacks were the fifth lowest in the NFL. Meanwhile, their six interceptions were the third worst. Some teams were worse in each category, but nobody was as close to the bottom in both categories as Jacksonville. Green's potential as a disruptive force would be useful.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta is probably in better long-term shape than all the other teams on this list. The Falcons have the pieces to be a playoff team fairly quickly, but with just 31 sacks last year, they need pass-rush help. No defensive end topped 2.5 sacks for the Falcons and Green would be a significant upgrade.

1. New England Patriots

The team with the fewest sacks in the NFL, it's no secret that the Patriots could use edge rushing help. The Patriots had just 28 sacks and also managed only seven interceptions. Green is an immediate upgrade off their current team. No Patriot had more than five sacks and their tackle-for-loss leader was safety Kyle Dugger. Green would be a tempting pick-up for New England.

What do you think of Green's NFL future? Weigh in with your take below in our comments section!

