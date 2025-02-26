The Mississippi State Bulldogs had a terrible 2024 season going 2-10 and 0-8 in SEC play. It was Jeff Lebby's first year as the Bulldogs head coach.

Entering 2025, Lebby has done a good job overhauling the roster in the transfer portal as the hope is the team will be much better. However, some key players have returned for the 2025 season.

Top 3 Mississippi State returning players in 2025

#1. Davon Booth, RB

One of the lone bright spots on offense for Mississippi State was starting running back Davon Booth who is returning in 2025.

Booth transferred from Utah State and in his first year at Mississippi State, he rushed for 759 yards on 152 carries for five touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns.

Booth was able to return due to the NCAA's decision which grant JUCO players an extra year of eligibility for 2025-26.

With hopefully a better offensive line in 2025, Booth should be even better and a big part of the Bulldogs' offense.

#2. Kyle Ferrie, K

Kyle Ferrie was the Bulldogs kicker - Source: Imagn

For how much Mississippi State's offense struggled in 2024, kicker Kyle Ferrie was excellent and is returning in 2025.

Ferrie went 10-for-12 on field goals including being 6-for-7 on field goals form 30-49 yards. He also went 38-for-39 on extra points.

The Arkansas native is one of the better kickers in the SEC. If the offense stalls, he has a leg to salvage points for the Bulldogs.

#3. Isaac Smith, S

The best defensive player for Mississippi State last season was safety Isaac Smith. Smith led the team with 127 tackles and one forced fumble.

Smith was a tackling machine for the Bulldogs, which was likely due to the defensive line and linebackers not making the initial tackle. But, Smith is a great starting safety and will anchor the secondary for Mississippi State in 2025.

