Missouri State Bears vs North Dakota Fighting Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 24, 2021 | FCS College Football Playoffs

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will take on the Missouri State Bears in the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks haven't played a game since March 20th. So they will look to shake off the rust and move to the second round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Missouri State Bears are playing the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the first time in 30 years. Bobby Petrino has transformed the fortunes of the Bears football program in only one season as the Bears look to make a deep run in the FCS Playoffs this year.

Missouri State Bears vs North Dakota Fighting Hawks: How to Watch | FCS College Football Playoffs

Date: April 24, 2021.

Time: 4 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN 3.

Missouri State Bears vs North Dakota Fighting Hawks: Head-to-Head | FCS College Football Playoffs

Advertisement

Missouri State Bears

The first meeting between the two programs this season was canceled. This will be the third game between Missouri State and North Dakota, with both teams winning once apiece.

Missouri State Bears vs North Dakota Fighting Hawks: Team News | FCS College Football Playoffs

Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears

In offense, the Missouri State Bears are led by their two running backs, Jeremiah Wilson and Celdon Manning.

Wilson has carried the football 57 times for 278 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Manning has registered 240 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 64 attempts this season.

Playoff football this Saturday!



First round action kicks off at 3 p.m.



Join us for our free watch party at JQH Arena and cheer on your #MSUBears!!! pic.twitter.com/LGRzTLZimn — MO STATE Football (@MOStateFootball) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

In defense, the Bears are led by their defensive ends, Isaiah Sayles and Kevin Ellis.

Sayles has registered 32 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season, while Ellis has racked up 29 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one interception and six sacks.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

In offense, North Dakota are led by quarterback Tommy Schuster and running back Ottis Weah.

Schuster has thrown for 992 passing yards and eight touchdowns, while Weah has rushed for 570 yards and seven touchdowns in 76 attempts.

In defense, the Fighting Hawks are led by their two linebackers, Devon Krzanowski and Jaxson Turner.

Krzanowski has registered 31 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception, while Turner has tallied 17 total tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks this campaign.

Advertisement

Missouri State Bears vs North Dakota Fighting Hawks: Projected Starters | FCS College Football Playoffs

Missouri State Bears

QB: Jaden Johnson.

RB: Jeremiah Wilson, Celdon Manning.

WR: Damoriea Vick, Thomas Lorenzo, Cairo Payne.

TE: Jordan Murray, Isaac Smith.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

QB: Tommy Schuster.

RB: Otis Weah.

WR: Garrett Maag, Bo Belquist, Jake Richter.

TE: Adam Zavalney.

Missouri State Bears vs North Dakota Fighting Hawks: Predictions | FCS College Football Playoffs

North Dakota have had a long gap between games this spring, and that could potentially impact their performance on Saturday.

Bobby Petrino has Missouri ready to pull off an upset against the Fighting Hawks. Meanwhile, the well-rested Hawks will look to spoil the Bears' first playoff appearance in 30 years with a victory on Saturday.

Prediction: North Dakota Fighting Hawks 24-10 Missouri State Bears