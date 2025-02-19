Moliki Matavao NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for UCLA TE ft. Denver

Tight end Moliki Matavao will not return to the Bruins next season after completing his final season following two seasons at Oregon and two at UCLA. Now he's preparing for the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Heading into this season, Matavao was not viewed as someone likely to be drafted. He did not do much in his first two college seasons at Oregon and had a limited role in his first season at UCLA. However, in 2024 he had a break-out year, registering 41 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

Matavao's breakout year has him positioned to be a late-round draft pick. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 248-ranked player in the draft. These are three teams that would be a good fit for the UCLA TE.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top three landing spots for UCLA TE Moliki Matavao

#1 Denver Broncos

There is not a huge selection of elite tight ends in the 2025 NFL draft. Penn State's Tyler Warren could be a top-10 pick, and Michigan's Colston Loveland could be drafted late in the first round. However, other than those two players, there are not many top options. As a result, if a team with tight end needs cannot grab one of those two guys, they might wait until late in the draft to pick a TE.

Ad

The Broncos are in an interesting spot when it comes to drafting a tight end. With the 20th pick, Warren will probably be off the board, but it will be a little early to grab Loveland. As a result, they might be better off grabbing a player at a different position and picking Moliki Matavao in the later rounds.

#2 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are in a similar position to the Broncos with the 17th pick. Additionally, with huge holes on the defense, the Bengals might not want to spend their first-round pick on an offensive player. So, they could fill the TE hole with Moliki Matavao in the later rounds.

Ad

#3 New Orleans Saints

With the ninth pick, the Saints might have the option to pick Warren. However, Edge and WR are bigger needs for the Saints. So, if a top player at one of those positions is available, they might choose to take them. As a result, Matavao could be an option for them in the later rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.