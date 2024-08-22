Montana State vs. New Mexico Prediction & Betting Tips - August 24 | College Football Week 0

We have an exciting Week 0 college football matchup to kick off the 2024 regular season as the Montana State Bobcats and the New Mexico Lobos square off. The contest will be a non-conference action inside the University Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats had a great season as they were 8-4 last year while the Lobos went 4-8.

Let's take a closer look at this game and look to make some predictions based on closer analysis.

Montana State vs. New Mexico Prediction

The Montana State Bobcats are the better overall team and should be able to dominate in this game. The Bobcats were an excellent offensive team.

Now, Tommy Mellott, who was an All-Big Sky Second Team member after splitting time last year, is looking to step up as the starting quarterback. The Lobos are hoping that Devon Dampier can continue his strong play from the end of last season, but that feels like a major ask.

Montana State is likely to have a top offense in the FCS this season and that makes it difficult to expect New Mexico to be able to keep up. This game should also be up-tempo as the teams like to not waste the play clock, especially if New Mexico struggles early on.

Go with the Bobcats dominating with a lot of returning players, including each of their top four running backs from a year ago.

Montana State vs. New Mexico Tips

#1. Montana State Moneyline (-455)

#2. Montana State -11 (-110)

#3. Over 54 Points (-110)

Montana State vs. New Mexico Head-to-Head

The Montana State Bobcats and the New Mexico Lobos have faced off just twice before this game. Montana State has a 1-0-1 record against New Mexico with the last meeting taking place all the way back on Jan. 1, 1947. On that occasion, the two teams tied in the Harbor Bowl.

Where to watch Montana State vs. New Mexico

This game between the Montana State Bobcats and the New Mexico Lobos will be on linear television as well as available to stream. The game will be airing on FS1 and will also be streamed on the Fox Sports App, YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu + Live Sports.

