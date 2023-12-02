"More maturity than Tom Brady" - Bo Nix's emotional breakdown after Pac-12 championship loss draws warm reactions from CFB world

The world saw Bo Nix's emotional breakdown after the Oregon Ducks fell just short of the Pac-12 championship title on Friday. The Washington Huskies got the better of them for the second time this season. However, the stage was much bigger this time and thus, the emotions got the better of the Oregon star, who played the last game of his college football career.
Watching Nix break down led many from the college football world to give their reactions. The Ducks QB was even compared to NFL legend Tom Brady for his passion and sportsmanship in a loss. Several fans wished him well for his future in the NFL and beyond.
Here are the visuals of Bo Nix's emotional breakdown.
Nix has been the standout performer for the Oregon Ducks throughout the season. He is one of the contenders for the Heisman Trophy this season with the likes of Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels.
The Bo Nix phenomenon of 2023
Bo Nix put up some stellar performances for the Ducks in 2023. He raked up 3,906 passing yards in the regular season, coupled with 37 passing touchdowns. He threw just two interceptions during this period. This is why he is in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.
In the Pac-12 championship game against the Washington Huskies, Nix threw for 239 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also ended up throwing an interception that might have changed the game.
Nix will take part in the 2024 NFL draft to kickstart his career at the next level. Will the Tom Brady comparisons go on even then?