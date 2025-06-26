"Most underrated recruit in the class" - CFB fans lose it as Ohio State lands 6'6" star by pipping Steve Sarkisian's Texas 

- Who is the ONE School that has gone to back-to-back CFP Playoffs and back-to-back semi-finals

- Who is the ONE School in their first year in the SEC that went to the SEC Championships?

- Who has the MOST draft picks in the NFL Draft over the last two years?

- Who has had SIX Defensive Linemen drafted in the last 3 years?

- Who has had FIVE Running Backs drafted in the last 3 years?

- Who has had a Receiver taken in the first round in each of the last two years?

- Who, Last year, signed the No. 1 Class in the country, the year before that a Top 3 and the year before that a Top 5 Recruiting Class in the country?

- All the while that's occurring at a Top 5 Public Institution in the United States...

- All the while being part of an Athletic Department that has won 4 of the last 5 Directors Cups...

- But all the while you're doing it in the city of Austin, which, oh by the way is the largest city in the United States with No Pro Sports... No NFL, No NBA, No MLB, No NHL

So WHO is getting those NIL deals? WHO is the Pro Sports Team?

It's the Fastest Growing Economy in the US.. Austin, Texas

