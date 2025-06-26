  • home icon
  College Football
  "Most underrated recruit in the class" - CFB fans lose it as Ohio State lands 6'6" star by pipping Steve Sarkisian's Texas 

By MD Asif Ansari
Published Jun 26, 2025 04:52 GMT
Ohio State lands Aaron Thomas. (Picture Credit: Imagn &amp; Thomas
Ohio State lands Aaron Thomas. (Picture Credit: Imagn & Thomas' X account)

Ohio State added to its 2026 offensive line haul on Wednesday with the commitment of Phoenix tackle Aaron Thomas, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound three-star prospect who chose the Buckeyes over the Texas Longhorns, Florida State, Texas A&M and Washington.

Thomas, the No. 36 offensive tackle nationally per 247Sports, became the fourth offensive lineman in the Buckeyes' 2026 class, joining Sam Greer, Maxwell Riley and Tucker Smith. All four have committed since Tyler Bowen took over as offensive line coach in February.

Ryan Day and Co. offered Thomas in March. He took his official visit shortly before committing.

“Dude might be the most underrated recruit in the class. Great get,” one fan posted on social media X.
“I guess cause FSU got a top 10 class rn you have to mention us but it's cool never heard of this dude,” another fan wrote.
“It does get pretty exhausting putting Sark in the locker so often,” another fan said.
“Ohio state is putting together a pretty good oline class,” one fan added.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

“Yeahhhh….Congrats young man, sincerely….But Texas wasn’t in on this recruitment!” one fan commented.
“@TylerBowen ain’t fu**ing around!! That’s his 4th OL in the 26 class since joining THE Ohio State in early Feb!” another fan wrote.

Steve Sarkisian pitches Texas as college football’s top total package

Steve Sarkisian has built a recruiting pitch around a simple claim: No program offers more. He cites back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, an SEC title in Year 1 and a No. 1 recruiting class as proof of momentum.

"Who is the one School that has gone to back-to-back CFP Playoffs and back-to-back semi-finals? Who is the one school in their first year in the SEC that went to the SEC Championships?" Sarkisian said on the "3rd and Longhorn" podcast.
Sarkisian highlighted player development through a steady pipeline to the NFL. He also touted the University of Texas as a top-five public institution, with academic resources often compared to Ivy League schools.

Also Read: "It was heck of a year for us": Steve Sarkisian gets blunt on his first-year assessment of playing in SEC

Nevertheless, Steve Sarkisian's program wants to be more than a contender; it wants to be the final destination.

