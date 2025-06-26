"Most underrated recruit in the class" - CFB fans lose it as Ohio State lands 6'6" star by pipping Steve Sarkisian's Texas 

Ohio State added to its 2026 offensive line haul on Wednesday with the commitment of Phoenix tackle Aaron Thomas, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound three-star prospect who chose the Buckeyes over the Texas Longhorns, Florida State, Texas A&M and Washington.
Thomas, the No. 36 offensive tackle nationally per 247Sports, became the fourth offensive lineman in the Buckeyes' 2026 class, joining Sam Greer, Maxwell Riley and Tucker Smith. All four have committed since Tyler Bowen took over as offensive line coach in February.
Ryan Day and Co. offered Thomas in March. He took his official visit shortly before committing.
“Dude might be the most underrated recruit in the class. Great get,” one fan posted on social media X.
“I guess cause FSU got a top 10 class rn you have to mention us but it's cool never heard of this dude,” another fan wrote.
“It does get pretty exhausting putting Sark in the locker so often,” another fan said.
“Ohio state is putting together a pretty good oline class,” one fan added.
“Yeahhhh….Congrats young man, sincerely….But Texas wasn’t in on this recruitment!” one fan commented.
“@TylerBowen ain’t fu**ing around!! That’s his 4th OL in the 26 class since joining THE Ohio State in early Feb!” another fan wrote.
