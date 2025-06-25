"It was heck of a year for us": Steve Sarkisian gets blunt on his first-year assessment of playing in SEC

The Southeastern Conference is tough. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns got to experience the grueling nature of the competition after making the transition post-conference realignment in 2024. They got to play mighty Georgia and other top schools.

Despite the challenges, the Longhorns were well prepared. After the hype, meeting expectations was essential.

On Tuesday's episode of the "3rd and Longhorn" podcast, Sarkisian shared his review of his first year in the conference.

He mentioned that the transition from Pac-12 to SEC has been enriching.

“It was a heck of a year for us," Sarkisian said (Timestamp: 13:01). "One thing that I've going into the SEC, I think the natural thing is, it's going to be physically grueling.

“The line of scrimmage is going to be physical. The speed on the perimeter, the physicality, the safety play, the way the runners run. It's a very physical conference. I think the one thing that people underestimate from the outside is mentally, how grueling it is to play in this conference."

The level of competition and physicality is what makes the SEC so special. Despite all these challenges, the team wrapped up with a 13-3 record and made the playoffs.

"The coaching is incredible," he added. "The idea that you have to get up for every game, and if you don't, you will get beaten.

"And I think that's something I'm probably most proud of with our guys, outside of I thought a poor first half against Georgia, that I don't think it was because we were ready to play. I think we were probably too ready."

Steve Sarkisian claims he's ready for more exposure in 2025

While Texas fans hope the team has already planted its roots in the league, things will be quite different this upcoming season. The Longhorns will be traveling almost 10,000 miles in 2025 to face some of the top opponents across the country. Not to mention, they will be the most-traveled team in the SEC.

The Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs are some formidable opponents waiting for the Longhorns at their respective home stadiums. Steve Sarkisian claims it will be a new experience, and the team is more than ready to make a mark by going on the road to face different programs.

