Dabo Swinney and the 22nd-ranked Clemson Tigers were able to secure a 38-35 win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl over the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon. Coach Swinney had a great reaction as he saw his team take the lead with 17 seconds remaining and forcing an interception to close out the game.

Social media ensured that his reaction would not be forgotten as ESPN caught a video of him celebrating on the sidelines. However, some of the online chatter turned into making fun of Swinney for his excessive celebration.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

People joked about the Clemson coach celebrating for his job security.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some brought up how he likely is getting a financial incentive for winning this bowl game.

Expand Tweet

A few comments were directed at how it just was a terrible celebration and how he just seems to be very cringe-worthy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Clemson did just beat up on a team that won seven games, and people believe it is not a great look for a two-time national champion coach to celebrate this much for an insignificant bowl game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dabo Swinney has been an excellent head coach throughout his career working with the Clemson Tigers since the 2008 season. In that time, he has an overall record of 170-43 (103-23 in Atlantic Coast Conference), while also being 11-8 in bowl games.

He has also won a pair of national championships, so it was interesting to see him celebrate this much for a non-CFP bowl victory.

Also Read: What happened to Will Shipley? Exploring events that led to Clemson's RB being carted off the field

Where does Dabo Swinney rank in terms of current college football coaches?

Dabo Swinney is one of the top college football coaches in the country, and a big reason for this are the two national championships he can point to. The only other coaches that can claim that with the teams they are currently coaching are Nick Saban (Alabama) and Kirby Smart (Georgia), two SEC programs.

Even on a down season where things looked bleak for the Clemson Tigers with a 4-4 record, they were able to dig down deep and rattle off five straight victories to make it look impressive with nine wins.

It is hard to discount Swinney's ability to recruit excellent players and scheme up plays as he is also one of 13 active college football coaches with a .750+ winning percentage throughout his career.

Putting him in the top five of college football coaches today would not cause much controversy, however, it isn't easy to place him much higher due to his team finishing tied for sixth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

Also Read: Top 10 best college football coaches entering the 2023 season, ft. Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and more

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season