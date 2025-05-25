"My admiration & respect for Ryan Day is immense": When Urban Meyer got overwhelmed by OSU HC's thrilling win over Notre Dame

Urban Meyer didn’t hold back his praise when asked about Ryan Day’s emotional outburst after Ohio State’s walk-off win over Notre Dame in September 2023.
The Buckeyes stunned the Irish 17–14 in South Bend on a last-second touchdown by Chip Trayanum, capping off a 65-yard, game-winning drive.
In a September 2023 interview with On3’s Tim May, the former Buckeye coach and longtime Day supporter defended him with full-throated passion.
“My admiration and respect for Ryan Day is immense,” Meyer said (5:13).
“You’re getting paid a lot of money (to be in that position). … The pressure is immense … It’s your choice to be the coach at Ohio State, and with that comes enormous scrutiny. But he's [also] a human being.”
Meyer said that Day’s emotions were warranted given what was at stake:
“If someone criticizes Ryan Day for fighting for his team and fighting for himself, you’re an idiot,” he said. “I get so angry sometimes when someone’s going to criticize Ryan day. They just won a game, that his life would be different if they lost.”
Meyer, who hired Day in 2017 and coached under Lou Holtz at Notre Dame, acknowledged the weight of the moment and defended Day’s right to speak freely with a microphone in his face just minutes after a high-pressure finish.
“He’s allowed to say what he wants to say,” Meyer said. “And you respect that.”
Ryan Day’s fiery interview
The bigger postgame headline came from Day’s fiery interview, where Urban Meyer took aim at former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz.
Holtz had questioned Ohio State’s toughness earlier in the week. Day wasn’t having it.
“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now,” Day said on NBC moments after the game. “What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. … We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world.”
While the rant was described by some as a “masterclass in overreaction,” Meyer didn’t see it that way.
