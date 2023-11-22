"My children love Ohio State": When Chrissy Teigen Caught John Legend's Epic Reaction to Ohio State's Win Over Michigan

In 2017, fans witnessed the infectious joy of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as Ohio State won 31-20 over Michigan, securing their sixth consecutive win.

Teigen, known for her excellent sports takes, took to Twitter (now called X) to post an adorable video of a jubilant Legend, an Ohio native, carrying their daughter Luna on his shoulders. The family erupted in celebration as Urban Meyer-led OSU scored the final touchdown.

“My children love Ohio State,” Teigen tweeted.

The Wolverines, under Jim Harbaugh since 2015, faced a strong Buckeyes squad and were unable to get a win that day. However, times have changed since 2017. Even though the Buckeyes continued winning the rivalry clash in 2018 and 2019, the past two years have brought a change in the OSU-UM matchup.

Jim Harbaugh’s team has turned the tide in its favor in "The Game." In 2021, the Wolverines beat Ohio State by 42-27. Then, in 2022, a similar result followed for Harbaugh as Michigan defeated OSU 45-23.

In the upcoming Week 13 contest between the two college football powerhouses, it will be interesting to see if the Wolverines can increase their winning streak.

Will this be Jim Harbaugh's last game against Ohio State?

The No.2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) versus the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP) clash in Ann Harbor is gearing up to be the pinnacle of the 2023 college football season. The stakes seem higher than ever, with both teams still unbeaten this season.

According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the game might have even more significant repercussions, particularly for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Thamel suggests that the outcome could dictate Harbaugh's coaching future.

If Michigan wins, it sets the stage for a Big Ten title clash with the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2, No. 16 CFP). This will be Michigan’s third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

On the other hand, if Ryan Day leads Ohio State to victory, it could place Harbaugh's coaching career at a crucial juncture. This scenario arises as Harbaugh is navigating through a tough situation. He is facing a three-game suspension by the Big Ten triggered by an NCAA investigation regarding his team's alleged involvement in a sign-stealing controversy.

Jim Harbaugh has a 2-5 record against the Buckeyes in seven seasons. A defeat on Saturday could mark the end of Harbaugh's active participation in this historic rivalry.