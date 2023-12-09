Navy football injury report Week 15: Updates on Tai Lavatai, Xavier Arline and more

The Navy Midshipmen injury report has been piling up as they are gearing up to take on the Army Black Knights in their annual matchup. With a 5-6 overall record, the Midshipmen are trying to end their losing season streak. They have recorded under .500 since 2020.

Injuries will play a crucial role in this game, so let's dive into the Navy side of things.

Navy football injury report Week 15

The Navy Midshipmen injury report has a lot of offensive players on it. Look at some key players and their most recent injury status heading into Week 15 against the Army Black Knights.

Tai Lavatai, quarterback

Senior quarterback Tai Lavatai has been the team's starting QB throughout the season but has not played since Oct. 21. He has missed the previous four games with an undisclosed injury. He is currently listed as questionable for this upcoming game. So far this season, he is 40-of-75 (53.3 completion percentage) for 522 yards with four passing touchdowns to two interceptions through the air. He has carried the ball 56 times for 171 yards (3.1 yards per carry), with two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Xavier Arline, quarterback

Senior QB Xavier Arline is the backup QB and has been playing instead of Lavatai. However, he left last week's game with an ankle injury but is expected to play and is listed as probable for this game. If Lavatai doesn't play, Arline would be in line to get the start.

He has done pretty well in limited action as he has gone 23-of-42 (54.8 completion percentage) for 320 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He carried the ball 72 times for 251 yards (3.5 yards per carry), with two rushing touchdowns.

Nathan Kent, wide receiver

Sophomore wide receiver Nathan Kent missed the last game with an undisclosed injury and is not expected to play in this game. He has been a promising receiving option for the team, as he has four receptions for 77 yards (19.3 yards per catch) with one touchdown reception. He has been the top WR in the program statistically, so this will be a big blow to the program.

Regis Velez, wide receiver

Junior WR Regis Velez has been a receiving threat for the team. he has three catches for 71 yards (23.7 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown catches. He is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and is listed as questionable for this game.