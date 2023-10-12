NC State vs. Duke prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 14

The North Carolina State Wolfpack head to Duke to play the Blue Devils on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

NC State is 4-2 to begin the year and returned to the win column on Saturday with a 48-41 win over Marshall. Duke, meanwhile, is 4-1 and lost 21-14 to Notre Dame on Saturday but the Blue Devils still remain ranked at 17.

The winner of this game is immediately in contention to play in the American Coast Conference Championship Game.

NC State vs. Duke Match Details

Match Fixture: NC State (4-2) vs. Duke (4-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium.

NC State vs. Duke Betting Odds

Spread

NC State +3.5 (-110)

Duke -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

NC State +145

Duke -175

Total

Over 47 (-110)

Under 47 (-110)

NC State vs. Duke Picks

NC State vs. Duke is always a toughly-contested game and this matchup is massive for the ACC as the winner will be in a great spot to play in the ACC Championship Game.

NC State's offense has been very well, as the Wolfpack are no stranger to getting into shootouts. With that, one pick I like is MJ Morris to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns here, as NC State likes to throw the ball and he will get plenty of opportunities for passing touchdowns.

For Duke, meanwhile, I like Riley Leonard's over-rushing yards. The dual-threat quarterback will be scrambling a ton in this one, which will result in him getting plenty of rushing yards to cash his prop.

NC State vs. Duke head-to-head

NC State and Duke last played each other in 2020 with the Wolfpack winning 31-20.

However, Duke leads the all-time season series 41-37-5.

NC State vs. Duke prediction

NC State's defense is the biggest worry in this game as the Wolfpack has struggled to begin the season. However, their offense has bailed them out of games this season, but against the Duke Blue Devils that won't be the case.

Duke has a great defense who should be able to limit the chances for NC State, and also control the line of scrimmage. This game will go down to the wire, but Duke will come out on top.

Prediction: Duke wins and covers the -3.5 spread.

