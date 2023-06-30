NCAA proposes to cut transfer window in half: Is this college football's direct message to Colorado HC Deion Sanders?

The NCAA seems to not be a fan of how the Colorado Buffaloes have drastically changed their roster over the course of one year. CU was able to land a record number of players through the transfer portal, coupled with a max exodus as well after Deion Sanders was hired as coach in December.

ESPN writer Tom VanHaaren reported that there could be changes coming to the transfer system as we know it. Players might have to figure out if they are leaving teams in a quicker fashion.

"The NCAA Division I Council proposed changes to the transfer period windows that would reduce the total number of days that student athletes can enter the transfer portal from 60 down to 30," VanHaaren wrote. h/t ESPN

The NCAA said it has data showing the majority of players enter the transfer portal within the first 30 days after the sport's championship. So, the new rule will not change much. However, the movement surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes seems to be the cause of this.

Is the NCAA targeting the Colorado Buffaloes?

The Colorado Buffaloes were a major story since coach Deion Sanders was hired to transform them after a 1-11 season. Sanders told the players to enter the transfer portal, and 71 did so.

Instead of trying to build through traditional recruiting, the Hall of Fame cornerback attracted talent from across the nation to transfer to the Buffaloes.

What are the flaws in the system the NCAA is proposing?

There is a possibility that any new laws are going to get tinkered with and these questions will get answered. One immediate question is, if there is a coaching change in a program, would players have an extended period to transfer if they wait to see the new coaching hire?

If they are punished for trying to stick it out and get burned in the end, that could be a terrible look on college football. Any new rules need to be a thought-out process and not just a response to Colorado being an outlier.

The Colorado Buffaloes are not the norm, and althought the NCAA is trying to get ahead of this becoming a trend, there needs to be some wiggle room for players in certain circumstances as well.

