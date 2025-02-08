Nebraska football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Cam Jurgens and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a middling season that ended with them winning the Pinstripe Bowl 20-15 over Boston College. Although that was a good win, there was not a lot to cheer about for the Cornhuskers this year. With Super Bowl 59 set to kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, Cornhuskers fans should know where their rooting interests are.

Unlike fans of other college teams with players on both Super Bowl rosters, Nebraska fans do not have that problem. The Cornhuskers have two alumni playing in the Super Bowl and both of them are members of the Philadelphia Eagles. So, there probably will not be many Cornhuskers fans cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's look at the two former Nebraska players playing in Super Bowl LIX.

Former Nebraska players playing in Super Bowl LIX

#1 Cam Jurgens, C, Philadelphia Eagles

Cam Jurgens is listed as starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. After taking over the role from Jason Kelce after his retirement last season, Jurgens has blossomed into an excellent player this year. Although he is still young, he has established himself as a high-quality center for the Eagles.

Jurgens was a second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL draft after a four-year college career. He spent all four seasons at Nebraska. Interestingly, he started his college career as a tight end but moved to the interior offensive line after an injury in his rookie season. He would end up moving to be center and has been there ever since.

Jurgens' emergence after the departure of Jason Kelce was a big reason the Eagles were able to continue their success. In his first season as a starter, he earned a Pro Bowl selection.

#2 Nick Gates, C, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' third-string center, Nick Gates, is also an alumnus of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He went undrafted in 2018 and signed as a free agent with the New York Giants. Before signing with the Eagles in 2024, he spent time with the Giants and Washington Commanders.

While Gates was an effective player in a backup rope this season for the Eagles, it is unclear whether he will be available in the Super Bowl. He is listed as questionable on the injury report with a groin injury. A final decision on his status will likely be made until close to game time.

