“1-0 is all that matters. Beat Furman”- $14M worth Lane Kiffin has cryptic reaction to Ole Miss’ 2024 schedule

The Ole Miss football schedule for the 2024 season attracted a cryptic response from Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. He took to Instagram to share the 12 games that the Rebels are scheduled to play starting this fall. Along with that, he also emphasized winning the opening contest of the season.

Ole Miss will be up against the Furman Paladins in its season opener on Aug. 31. The game against the Southern Conference team is expected to be one of the easier fixtures for the Rebels before taking on the heavyweights. But for Kiffin, the season opener seems to be the most important result before any other prediction can be made.

Here is what Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin had to say in an Instagram story while sharing his team's 2024 season schedule:

“1-0 is all that matters. Beat Furman.”

The original post was shared by an Instagram page called CFB Alerts that asked fans to predict the number of wins for the Rebels in the upcoming season. Maybe Lane Kiffin, who is worth $14 million per CelebrityNetWorth, was answering the same question from his perspective. Taking one game at a time rather than thinking about the end.

Apart from the Paladins, the Rebels will face stern tests against the likes of the LSU Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators, among others. Their regular season campaign will end on Nov. 30 with a clash against in-state rivals Mississippi State.

Lane Kiffin talks about a memorable college football game in his coaching career

Recently, Lane Kiffin talked about an iconic football game he witnessed as a coach and revealed it to be the 2005 clash between the USC Trojans and the Texas Longhorns. Responding to podcast host Josh Pate, who made a list of the things he regrets he missed watching in person, the Ole Miss coach asked him to be careful with what he wished for.

"Be careful what you wish for. I was at one @uscfb @TexasFootball @ReggieBush @VinceYoung10 @MattLeinardQB Can someone please tackle that Superman!! My last words that day.”

It was the national championship game that season, with USC and Texas coming into it undefeated. Kiffin worked as the Trojans offensive coordinator cum wide receiver coach at that time. Former Texas quarterback Vince Young led the Longhorns to a come-from-behind win and the national championship, leaving Kiffin and Co. heartbroken. The final scoreline was agonizingly close at 41-38.