Former Michigan QB J.J McCarthy, who has an NIL value of $1.6 million, has some time before he begins his transition to the NFL. After declaring himself for the 2024 NFL draft following his national championship win with the Wolverines, McCarthy is spending some quality time with his loved ones.

He recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Katya Kuropas. Both 'co-parent' an adorable fur baby, Marley. The English Cream Golden Retriever puppy has a social media profile on Instagram, where J.J McCarthy was seen posing with his fur baby for an adorable photo.

"Dad & me", the post in the caption reads.

After joining the Michigan Wolverines in 2021, J.J McCarthy built a reputation for himself in the college football world.

He spent three seasons in Ann Arbor, where he went on to become the undefeated national championship with the Wolverines for the 2023 season. During his college career, the 21-year-old QB compiled 6,226 passing yards and 49 TD passes.

After his natty victory, there was a cloud of uncertainty over whether the QB would return to Ann Arbor for his final year of eligibility or transition into the NFL. McCarthy cleared those doubts after declaring for the 2024 draft in a lengthy post on social media, where he expressed his gratitude for Michigan and his teammates, and his girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

J.J McCarthy reacted to Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL

Apart from the QB declaring for the draft, former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has also made his transition to the NFL. He recently agreed to become the new coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Brandon Staley.

J.J McCarthy wished Jim Harbaugh luck for his new journey with the Chargers, tweeting:

"THE Michigan Man! Love you 4, Thank you for everything. Your story isn't finished just yet", McCarthy wrote.

Both Harbaugh and McCarthy will be a part of the NFL in 2024. With the QB being a projected first-round pick and Harbaugh having franchise QB Justin Herbert, fans can expect a real epic showdown once the new season begins.

