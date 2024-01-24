WATCH: J.J. McCarthy's heartwarming response to young fan with hearing disability causes internet meltdown - “I'm on your team”

Michigan's celebrated quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, announced his decision to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft earlier this month. Bidding farewell to the Wolverines via a social media post, McCarthy said the decision was not easy and expressed his love for his teammates, coaches, and the city of Ann Arbor.

Amid all this, McCarthy's draft declaration was accompanied by a touching message from a young fan named Jack, who has a hearing disability preventing him from playing contact sports.

Even so, Jack expressed his love for football and the inspiration he draws from McCarthy's off-field actions. Responding to Jack on X, McCarthy assured him,

"I'm on your team Jack."

In the 2023 college football season, the AP All-Big Ten quarterback, ranked sixth in pass completion percentage and ninth in the nation in passing efficiency. Over two years, McCarthy boasted an impressive 27-1 record as a starter, claiming victory in 96.4% of his games.

The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback celebrated his 21st birthday with heartfelt wishes from his fiancée, Katya Kuropas. She shared a series of photos capturing special moments between them, expressing her love and gratitude, on Instagram.

The couple recently announced their engagement, making McCarthy's birthday even more special. In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Kuropas wrote:

"Happy birthday my love. You have given me life & you are the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. Most don't understand the quality of human being you are but I do, and you inspire me everyday because of it.

"You are my everything. I love you so much. Beyond words. Happy birthday, best friend"

The engagement news, shared on Friday, received warm wishes from the college football community.

