Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has achieved a lot in the last few weeks. The NFL hopeful led the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997 just under two weeks ago, and now, he has another big announcement to make that has nothing to do with football.

McCarthy’s longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of the couple, revealing that the star signal-caller had popped the question to her. Of course, she said yes.

Here is what J.J McCarthy's girlfriend Katya Kuropas had to say as she got engaged with the Michigan Wolverines’ natty-winning quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Me, You & Markley Forever & Ever.”

The location of the posts was written as "Engaged."

The college football world rejoiced on hearing the news. While some female fans were distraught, most of the fans sent their congratulations to the couple. Here are a few reactions.

“Bro got 2 rings in 2 weeks. Congrats y'all,” a fan wrote.

“This is the one,” another comment read.

“He really said this is my year,” one fan posted.

Screenshot from Instagram

“Congrats guys,” one post read.

A fan was impressed by the Michigan quarterback:

“This man JJ is on a winning streak humanity hasn't seen before.”

A female fan wasn't happy with the news:

“Sobbing ok it's fine whatever.”

Screenshot from Instagram

Another fan is ready with their speech:

“So happy for you guys!! Can't wait to do my speech.”

A user couldn't believe it:

“OMG congrats you guys.”

“Love to see this.”

“Congratulations.”

Screenshot from Instagram

McCarthy has been dating Kuropas for half a decade, and she has been his support system throughout his college career. The couple has shared many adorable moments, but the latest one trumps everything.

Also read: J.J McCarthy’s longtime GF pays tribute to Michigan QB’s CFB career as he decides to go pro - “Sad to see it go"

Half a decade of togetherness for J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas have been together since their high school days in Illinois. But he revealed the relationship publicly after committing to the Michigan Wolverines in 2019. However, after passing out of the Nazareth Academy, the couple joined rival schools.

While the quarterback went to be a Wolverine (and a legendary one at that), his girlfriend chose to be a Spartan and joined Michigan State. But their relationship kept going forward at their pace.

Despite being a Spartan, the 20-year-old was a regular at the Wolverines games supporting her boyfriend. She was there for J.J. McCarthy’s first collegiate touchdown and attended the national championship game.

The quarterback will be heading to the NFL draft in a few months, and she is bound to cheer for him, now as a fiancée.

Also read: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy shares post-victory kiss with GF Katya Kuropas after securing national championship