Is J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend at national championship game? When fans roasted Michigan QB’s dad for awkward moment caught on camera

J.J. McCarthy is playing the most important game of his college football career so far. He led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship game this season and might even win it for them. Through all the ups and downs of his life, he has had his girlfriend Katya Kuropas with him, standing right by his side.

She had gone viral during last season’s Fiesta Bowl due to McCarthy’s father. Here is all we know about the relationship of the Michigan QB and his girlfriend.

Is J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend at the national championship game?

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend Katya Kuropas cheered for the Michigan Wolverines quarterback at the national championship game. She has been doing that all through their relationship, which dates back to when the couple was in high school.

The couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary together and have shared lots of adorable moments through the years. Kuropas' notes for McCarthy give a sense of pride she has in her beau and would definitely want him to add the national championship title to his resume.

The Wolverines played the Washington Huskies in the national championship game at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday. But it was last season that Kuropas went viral for an awkward moment with McCarthy’s father at the Fiesta Bowl.

When fans roasted Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s dad for awkward moment caught on camera

Last year's Fiesta Bowl clash between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs had an awkward moment between J.J. McCarthy’s father and his girlfriend. The moment was caught on camera and instantly went viral on social media.

Fans started roasting the QB’s dad rather mercilessly after that. This fan thought it would have been an awkward apology later.

Here are other reactions:

TCU won the Fiesta Bowl last year, a heartbreak for McCarthy and Co. But they more than made up for it this year with their dominant play and a place in the national championship game. Can they bring home a first national title for the Wolverines since 1997?

