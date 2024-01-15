Quarterback JJ McCarthy's girfriend Katya Kuropas has wished him well ahead of his stint in the NFL.

McCarthy's career in Ann Arbor has been nothing short of an incredible experience. The young kid from Illinois joined the Michigan Wolverines in 2021. In his second stint as the starting QB in the 2023 season, he three-peated the Big Ten Championship and also won his first national championship under coach Jim Harbaugh by defeating Washington.

After a spectacular performance in 2023, many wanted JJ McCarthy to return to Ann Arbor for his final year of eligibility in 2024 before going pro. However, the 20-year-old had a different plan in mind. On Sunday, the quarterback announced his intention to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He has Kuropas' support in his decision to declare for the 2024 draft. Kuropas shared McCarthy's post on her Instagram story and spoke about how sad she's to see McCarthy leave Ann Arbor but is also excited for the opportunities ahead.

"Best time of our lives ... sad to see it go but excited for the next journey. You deserve everything that comes your way. I am beyond proud of you. I love you forever"

Credtis: Katya Kuropas Instagram

As Michigan won the 2023 CFP National Championship, JJ McCarthy compiled 2,991 passing yards and 22 TD passes.

He ends his time with the Wolverines with 6,226 passing yards and 49 TD passes. Given his athleticism and arm strength, many reckon the young QB could be a projected first-round pick.

Also Read: JJ McCarthy landing spots: 5 NFL teams best-suited for Michigan’s title-winning QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Katya Kuropas has always been a pillar of support for JJ McCarthy

Throughout McCarthy's final season in Ann Arbor, his girlfriend attended every game and did her absolute best to be there for her boyfriend's journey.

Kuropas has been a vocal supporter of McCarthy during his collegiate career. McCarthy and Kuropas have been dating for over five years since their high school day, and the strong bond they share has been evident.

Even during his NFL declaration post, McCarthy had a small heartwarming paragraph dedicated to Kuropas. He wrote about how she has been a blessing for him and how he's excited to continue this journey together.

"To my love, Katya... you are my soul,ate, best friend, and my rock. I am so blessed to be your partner now and forever. I am so excited to continue my journey together."

Expand Tweet

As McCarthy transitions into the NFL, it will be interesting to see who takes his place as the starting QB in Michigan.

Read More: "Decision was not easy": JJ McCarthy's 2024 NFL draft declaration has CFB fans speculating the potential spot for Michigan QB