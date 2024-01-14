J.J. McCarthy landing spots: 5 NFL teams best-suited for Michigan’s title-winning QB in 2024 NFL Draft

J.J. McCarthy has led a pretty prolific college career, one that ended with an undefeated season and a national championship.

Many scouts believe that he could be a fringe first-round prospect, which suggests that a good team could draft him late in the first and plug him in to a solid roster. There are plenty such teams that could and should be interested in the Michigan star. Here are a few squads that could best use his services in the future.

Where J.J. McCarthy could land in the NFL Draft

5) Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders just can't go into 2024 with Aidan O'Connel and Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback room.

They need to learn from their own mistake and pass on a veteran and commit to the young quarterback. The 13th overall pick is probably a bit high for J.J. McCarthy, but they could easily trade down for him and recoup some assets and get their future franchise quarterback.

4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a conundrum on their hands. Are either Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph the future franchise quarterback the team has searched for?

It's possible that neither is. Drafting 22nd usually doesn't lead to much with the quarterback position, but they could take the national title winning quarterback and give him a shot rather than run it back with either of their other options in uninspiring fashion.

3) Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa could be replaced by J.J. McCarthy.

The Miami Dolphins may truthfully be at a crossroads. Tua Tagovaila is in need of a new contract sooner rather than later, but the team might have gone as far as it can go with him.

Rather than committing big money to someone who might not deserve it, they should reset the rookie clock and draft J.J. McCarthy. Most QBs can succeed with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DeVon Achane and Raheem Mostert, and McCarthy will be much cheaper.

2) Detroit Lions

J.J. McCarthy could be Jared Goff's successor.

The Detroit Lions aren't going to replace Jared Goff right now, but he's not getting any younger. Pretty soon, they're going to have a decision to make.

Much like the Green Bay Packers did, they could draft the QB early and let him learn behind a veteran. When Goff's time is up (just like with Aaron Rodgers), McCarthy could step in and run the offense well. Green Bay laid out the blueprint, and the Lions could follow it with the 28th pick.

1) New York Giants

Could J.J. McCarthy replace Daniel Jones?

That's not what the New York Giants should do with their sixth overall pick, but it's unlikely that either Drake Maye or Caleb Williams is available to them, and the rest of the QBs, J.J. McCarthy included, will be too much of a reach at six.

In fact, the Giants have a quarterback on the roster now who's expensive and was a bit of a reach at six overall, so they'd best not repeat the mistake. That's what they should do with their second-round pick.

If McCarthy slides (many pundits have him as the last of the major QB prospects), then it could be like Will Levis in 2023 and give the Giants a cheaper option at quarterback to build with in the future.