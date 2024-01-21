 “Happy birthday dad”: J.J. McCarthy gets the most special wish as former Michigan QB celebrates his 21st birthday

J.J. McCarthy, the former Michigan quarterback, had an outstanding year. He guided the Wolverines to a perfect season and a national title, the first one for Michigan in over 25 years. As the star turned 21, wishes for him poured in from all corners of the college football world.

Among all the messages, a special one stood above the rest. McCarthy got a special birthday message from his dog Marley on social media. And it is enough to melt anybody's heart.

Here's the loving message from Marley McCarthy on the occasion of the former Michigan QB J.J McCarthy completing 21 years around the sun,

“Happy birthday dad!! You are the best dad in the world and I really love sleeping with you. I love you,” the caption of the Instagram post read.

The snaps shared in the post show the special bond between McCarthy and Marley. In one of the photos, the dog can be seen sleeping peacefully with his dad with no qualms about the world. Another photo showed baby Marley sitting on the QB’s head as he slept. The dog really does love lying around with his dad. And by the looks of it, the feelings are mutual.

Marley was also seen in the engagement pictures of McCarthy and his longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas. And now he is celebrating his dad's birthday with great affection. Here is more about the former Wolverine's engagement announcement.

J.J. McCarthy gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Katya Kuropas

On Friday, the former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his girlfriend Katya Kuropas revealed their engagement on social media. Along with Marley, of course.

“Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever,” Kuropas wrote in the joint post.

The college football world and McCarthy’s former teammates sent their best wishes to the couple. Kuropas also wished her fiance his birthday with a lovely letter, calling him the best thing that ever happened to her. The birthday boy is having a day to celebrate himself after a big season. The next step will be the NFL draft. How high will the national champion be drafted in a few months?

