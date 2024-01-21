IN PHOTOS: J.J McCarthy’s GF Katya Kuropas pens down heartfelt letter as former $879,000 NIL-valued Michigan QB celebrates 21st birthday

J.J McCarthy's girlfriend Katya Kuropas took to Instagram to celebrate the star quarterback's birthday. She posted some photos of them together as the national champion turned 21. She also penned a heartfelt letter for her fiance, calling him the best thing that has ever happened to her.

After half a decade of dating her, McCarthy recently announced his engagement with Kuropas. The engagement celebrations hadn't ended yet, and his 21st birthday gave even more reasons to cheer. While many have wished the Wolverines star on his big day, nothing would top the lovely note from his soon-to-be wife.

Here is what Katya Kuropas wrote on the former Michigan Wolverines QB J.J McCarthy’s birthday.

“Happy birthday my love. You have given me life & you are the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. Most don't understand the quality of human being you are but I do, and you inspire me everyday because of it.

You are my everything. I love you so much. Beyond words. Happy birthday, best friend,” Kuropas wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

On Friday the couple announced their engagement on social media. The college football world joined them on their happy occasion and many of the QB’s former teammates also sent in their best wishes. Katya has been a strong supporter of J.J., who is heading to the NFL. Now that they are engaged, she will cheer him on even more when he plays in the league.

More about the relationship between J.J McCarthy and Katya Kuropas

J.J. McCarthy met his fiancee, Katya Kuropas while studying at the Nazareth Academy in Illinois. Their friendship blossomed into love, and the couple stayed together even as they went to rival schools.

While McCarthy joined the Michigan Wolverines, Kuropas went to Michigan State. But she still made sure to cheer for her boyfriend as he rose on the college football ladder.

Kuropas has been a regular at the Wolverines games, from the quarterback's first collegiate touchdown to lifting Michigan's first national title since 1997. The couple even shared a victory kiss after winning the national championship against the Washington Huskies. It remains to be seen which NFL team Kuropas will be cheering for once her $879,000 NIL-worth fiance gets drafted.

